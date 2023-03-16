Aircraft Maintenance Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Research Report by 2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft maintenance is the process of providing scheduled upkeep, care, and airworthiness of an aircraft, as well as its engine and components. It is strictly regulated to ensure safe and proper flight operation. The International Civil Aviation Organization develops international standards that are used to coordinate national civil aviation regulations. Local airworthiness authorities must implement International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards to regulate maintenance tasks, personnel, and the inspection system. In civil aviation, maintenance checks or blocks, are packages of maintenance tasks that must be performed on an aircraft after a certain amount of time or usage. Packages are created by dividing maintenance tasks into convenient, bite-sized chunks to reduce the amount of time the aircraft is out of service, keep the maintenance workload low, and maximize the use of maintenance facilities.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫

▶ Increase in demand for aircraft services in emerging economies, emergence of digital technology for MRO industry, and a rise in passenger numbers are the major factors that drive the growth of the aircraft maintenance market.

▶ Environmental regulations, and high maintenance cost hinder the aircraft maintenance market growth.

▶ Accentuating trend of retrofitting of older aircraft fleet, and growing adoption of aircraft modifications are the major aircraft maintenance market opportunities.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐬

Increased criteria for adequate aircraft servicing and refurbishment to maintain peak performance and meet stringent regulatory requirements is projected to increase the market share of commercial aircraft. Technological developments, along with the need to address the wear and tear of the product, would drive the market size. Furthermore, rise in international trade has increased the cargo aircraft frequency. Planes must be checked and repaired on regular basis to ensure optimal efficiency and safe air travel. The market is being driven by various factors, including the increased focus of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) on aircraft maintenance operations as well as the rapid expansion of aircraft fleets. Furthermore, the increase in demand for adequate engine and component servicing propels the growth of the aircraft maintenance market. The rise of reduced-cost of airlines as well as the professionalism displayed by ground and maintenance crews, thrive on the commercialization of the global airline industry. The commercial aviation sector is rapidly expanding, creating new opportunities for Chinese and international airlines to establish new routes to and fro from China. Increased demand for commercial aircraft, is prompting airlines to order more modern aircraft equipped with cutting-edge technology.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

The increased use of refurbished and used parts in the engine and non-engine maintenance is one of the major trends in this field. The retirement of older aircraft around the world is expected to increase the demand for used aircraft parts over the next decade. As the dynamics of the commercial aviation MRO market are changing at a rapid pace, the industry's long-term viability necessitates the rapid implementation of strategies to address the dynamism. Straight-line government regulations on aircraft as well as the need for frequent servicing of engine parts drive the growth of the global MRO aircraft industry. For instance, certification of aircraft as standard equipment invariants of the best-selling aircraft, such as the B737 Max and A320neo family, is increasing the commercial and regional aircraft production rate.

