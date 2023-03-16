Online Grocery Market accounted for US$ 3497.3 bn in 2032 and is projected to CAGR of 24.2% over the forecast period-PMI
Online Grocery Market in India, By Unorganized , By Organized - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032
The online grocery market is transforming the way consumers shop for groceries, providing them with greater convenience and access to a wider range of products”COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report " Online Grocery Market in India, By Unorganized (Kiranas (Traditional Variety Stores), Street Markets, and Kiosks), By Organized (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Specialty Chains, Department Stores, and E-Grocery Retailers) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.
— Prophecy Market Insights
Online grocery shopping has become increasingly popular in recent years due to the convenience it offers to customers. With the advent of e-commerce, customers can now order groceries online and have them delivered directly to their doorstep. Here's an overview of the online grocery
market:
Market Segmentation:
The online grocery market can be segmented based on the type of grocery, the type of shopper, and the type of platform used for ordering. Based on grocery type, the market can be further segmented into fresh produce, dairy products, bakery and confectionery products, packaged foods, beverages, and others. Based on shopper type, the market can be segmented into millennial, baby boomers, and others. Based on platform type, the market can be segmented into desktop, mobile, and tablet.
Challenges:
The online grocery market faces several challenges, including the high cost of last-mile delivery, which can erode profit margins, the need for a robust and efficient supply chain to ensure timely delivery of fresh produce, and the need to provide a seamless shopping experience across different devices and platforms.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The market report has been segmented on the basis of unorganized, organized, and region.
• By unorganized, the global market is sub divided into kiranas (traditional variety stores), street markets, and kiosks
• By organize, the target market is classified into supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty chains, department stores, and e-grocery retailers
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the online grocery market includes Amazon India Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Nature’s Basket Ltd., Grofers India Pvt. Ltd., Paytm E-Commerce Pvt. Ltd. (Paytm Mall), Reliance Retail Ltd. (RelianceSmart.in), Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt. Ltd. (Big Basket), Ur Door step e-Retail Pvt. Ltd., and ZN Retail Pvt. Ltd.
The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.
Scope of the report:
1. Online Grocery Market in India Market, By Unorganized, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
--Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
--Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
--Segment Trends
o Kiranas (Traditional Variety Stores)
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Street Markets
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Kiosks
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
2. Online Grocery Market in India Market, By Organized, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
--Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
--Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
--Segment Trends
o Super Markets
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Hyper Markets
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Specialty Chains
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Department Stores
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o E-grocery Retailers
--Overview
--Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
3. Competitive Landscape
o Heat Map Analysis
o Market Presence and Specificity Analysis
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
• Study Deliverables
• Study Assumptions
• Scope of the Study
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
• Opportunity Map Analysis
• Market at Glance
• Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region
• Competitive Landscape
• Heat Map Analysis
• Market Presence and Specificity Analysis
4. Investment Analysis
5. Competitive Analysis
