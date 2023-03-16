Drone logistics Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2031

Drone logistics Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Drone logistics Market," The drone logistics market was valued at $8.20 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $53.32 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Development and deployment of drones for sending and receiving packages along with autonomous freight trains and unmanned heavy-lift freight airplanes has been observed. For instance, in April 2021, Slovenian aerospace company Pipistrel announced development of a heavy cargo hybrid vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drone in partnership with SF Express. The cargo drone will aid SF express to expand its delivery network fleet through addition of large cargo unmanned aerial vehicles with VTOL capability.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in demand for time-efficient delivery service and rise in demand for drones in last mile delivery drive the growth of the global drone logistics market. However, cybersecurity issues associated with drones and short flying duration are the factors that hamper growth of the market. Furthermore, revamped government regulatory framework is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had resulted in significant catastrophic damages to societies and enterprises across the globe. However, it had a positive impact on the global drone logistics market, owing to a significant increase in development and utilization of drone services by drone service providers.

Drones have been utilized in lab sample pick-up and delivery and transportation of medical supplies to reduce transportation time and minimize infection exposure. It has also beed used for aerial spraying in public areas to disinfect potentially contaminated areas and public space monitoring and guaranty. These applications have increased demand for different types of drones to capture ground activities from the sky.

Moreover, post-pandemic, several logistics companies are focusing on developing a network for last mile deliveries based on drones, which, in turn, is expected to boost the growth of the drone logistics market during the forecast period.

The hardware segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the hardware segment held the highest drone logistics industry share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global drone logistics market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to availability of drones in various shape & size and several hardware components such as sensors, battery, microcontrollers, and camera. However, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.6% from 2022 to 2031. Service segment includes consulting, implementation, value added services, and support & maintenance services. Few companies have started to implement drone shipping services to fulfill the demand for faster deliveries, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the segment.

The warehouse and storage management segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the warehouse and storage management segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global drone logistics market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to utilization of drones to optimize inventory management and supply chain logistics. However, the transportation management segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.9% from 2022 to 2031. Development and deployment of drones for sending and receiving packages along with autonomous freight trains and unmanned heavy-lift freight airplanes have been observed, which drives the segment.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By component, the services segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the transportation management segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end-use, the commercial segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global drone logistics market. The region has witnessed a significant surge in use of advanced drone technologies to reduce human labor and improve output quality in the logistics sector. North American countries are investing heavily on adoption of drone services to augment performance of their operations and improve time management in supply chain. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.5% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to rise in adoption of drones and increase in development activities of drones specialized for logistics and related software across developing economies such as China and India.

Key players operating in the global drone logistics market include Amazon.com Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Drone Delivery Canada, DroneScan, FedEx, Flytrex Inc., Hardis Group, Infinium Robotics, Matternet, Pinc Solutions, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., Wing Aviation LLC, Workhorse Group, Wingcopter, and Zipline International Inc.

