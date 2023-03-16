Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market Growth, Development Factors, and Future Prospects and forecast up to 2030

An automotive in-vehicle air purifier is similar to a room air purifier that serves as an extra air filter for automobiles.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market," The automotive in-vehicle air purifier market was valued at $3.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $9.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030.

An automotive in-vehicle air purifier is similar to a room air purifier that serves as an extra air filter for automobiles & removes unpleasant odors from interiors. It enhances the performance of a car’s inbuilt filtering system by functioning as an additional car filtration, removing various ecological toxins, including soot particles and foul orders from the vehicle.

Furthermore, innovative filtration systems equipment captures smells, germs, and tiny contaminants to assure clean air circulation. Automobile manufacturers are equipping cars with improved air purifiers to enhance air quality. For instance, In April 2021, Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. announced the first generation of its limited-edition NUMBERED AirDOGE air purifiers. These purifiers terminate and collect more than 99.9% of infectious airborne viruses, bacteria, and mold utilizing the world's most advanced air purification combined with disinfection technology.

In addition, the global automotive in-vehicle air purifier market witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the transformation of buying behavior of consumers & emerged as an essential component in the vehicle. Companies operating in the market adopted partnerships, product launches, and R&D to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in 2020, Sharp, one of the major vendors in automobile air purifier market, tied up with Honda, Nissan, and Toyota. The brands such as Kia, Hyundai, and Toyota offer vehicles with in-built vehicle air purifiers. Moreover, several vendors partner with various automotive brands to provide air purification systems in their latest models due to the high demand.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Closing of assembly lines and large-scale manufacturing disruption resulted in a drop in global demand for automobiles, which impacted the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market indirectly.

Governments in several regions declared complete lockdown and temporary shutdowns of industries, resulting in border restrictions that hampered the movement of transportation and logistics services. The COVID-19 health crisis compelled the automotive industry to look for alternative sources and focus on import substitution in their manufacturing and supply chain activities.

However, in subsequent months, market participants' overall service activities improved steadily and favorably, owing to an increase in passenger car sales, which helped boost the automotive in-vehicle air purifier industry demand.

The automotive in-vehicle air purifier industry is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, vehicle type, and region. By product type, the market is classified into air purifiers, air ionizers, and hybrid. According to technology, it is fragmented into high-efficiency particulate arrestor (HEPA), active carbon systems, and photo catalytic purifier. Depending on vehicle type, it is categorized into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Factors such as an increase in demand for clean and toxin-free cabin air and rise in pollution level of atmospheric air are expected to drive the growth of the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market. In addition, the need for a toxic-free healthy automobile atmosphere and increase in awareness about the health issues among end-users boost the market's growth. However, the small number of global manufacturers of in-vehicle air purifiers, high cost, and non-standardization of air purification system restrain the market growth. Furthermore, the development of advanced& low-cost air purifier systems and expansion in untapped markets of Asia-Pacific &LAMEA are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.

The key players operating in the global automotive in-vehicle air purifier market are DENSO Corporation, Eureka Forbes, Guangzhou Ionkini Technology Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Livpure Smart, Power4 Industries Limited, Purafil, Inc., and Sharp Corporation.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By product type, the air ionizer segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on vehicle type, the light commercial vehicle (LCVs) segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

On the basis of sales channel, the aftermarket segment is projected to lead the global automotive in-vehicle air purifier market owing to higher CAGR.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

