In-Dash Navigation System Market Business Report: Features of Investment Opportunities & Future Trends To 2030

Most in-dash navigation systems available in the market are touchscreen to simplify the navigation of both, menu and maps.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “In-Dash Navigation System Market by Technology, Component, Vehicle Type, Screen Size, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global in-dash navigation system market was valued at $12,156.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $35,406.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The demand for in-dash navigation system is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to greater need for navigation services, real-time traffic status, and entertainment. Most in-dash navigation systems available in the market are touchscreen to simplify the navigation of both, menu and maps. Many in-dash navigation systems offer additional features such as audio capabilities, the ability to connect smartphones, and stream music.

On the basis of technology, the in-dash navigation system market is segregated into 2D maps and 3D maps. The 3D maps technology is expected to grow at a faster pace duing the forecast period. Several in-dash navigation system manufacturers have developed 3D maps-based navigation systems. 3D maps-based navigation enhances visual depiction and simplifies recognition of landmarks. Integration of 3D mapping coupled with voice-based navigation system enhance the driving experience while improving safety.

The vehicle type segment has been divided into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger car segment is expected to dominate the global in-dash navigation system market in 2020. The increase in demand for passenger vehicles across the globe and the growing need to offer enhanced driving experience and safety to passengers drive the growth of this segment. Increase in adoption of connected cars further promots the growth of the in-dash navigation systems market.

Key Findings Of Study

By technology, the 3D map segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By component, the display unit segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By screen size, the 6 inches to 11 inches segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By sales channel, the OEM segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global in-dash navigation system market include Alpine Electronics, Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Garmin Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and TomTom International BV

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the in-dash navigation system market during the forecasted period. Factors such as increasing adoption of electric vehicle, development of autonomous vehicles, and introduction of safety regulations by governments in the region are expected to contribute to the growth of in-dash navigation system market.

The market is influenced by increase in demand for vehicles with advanced safety and navigation features, introduction of new vehicle norms and government regulations associated with in-dash navigation systems, and growing applications of navigation services. However, factors such as high cost associated with in-dash navigation and increase in concerns associated with data privacy and protection hamper the growth of the in-dash navigation system market.

