Automotive Differential Market to witness Impressive Global Growth in Production-Consumption Ratio through 2030

It is a component of an automotive driveline, that distributes torque and power to the wheels in executing driving operations.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Differential Market by Drive Type, Vehicle Type, and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030,” The global automotive differential market was valued at $20,530.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $32,293.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7%.

Request Sample Report at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6123

Prime determinants of growth

Surge in demand for commercial vehicles and significant rise in automobile manufacturing drive the global automotive differential market. However, increase in manufacturing of vehicles with in-wheel electric motors restrain the market growth. On the other hand, manufacturing of electronic limited slip differentials offers new opportunities in coming years.

The passenger car segment to continue its dominant position in terms of revenue by 2026

Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment held the highest market share of the global automotive differential market, contributing to more than four-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to continue its dominant position in terms of revenue by 2026. This is due to increase in infrastructural development activities. However, the electric vehicle segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.6% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to increase in demand for fuel efficient vehicles and government regulations for emission reduction.

Based on drive type, the front-wheel drive (FWD) segment contributed to more than half of the total share of the global automotive differential market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to its attribute to reduce weight, production costs, and fuel consumption. However, the all-wheel drive (AWD) segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to increase in power and better control than other wheel drive systems along with improved handling proficiencies on different surfaces.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6123

Asia-Pacific to offer lucrative opportunities, North America to grow at moderate pace

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share on the basis of revenue, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global automotive differential market in 2018, and is expected to continue its highest share during the forecast period. Moreover, this region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026. It is a lucrative segment, owing to surge in demand for commercial vehicles and the growth of the automotive industry. However, North America held nearly one-fifth of the total market share in 2018 and is estimated to grow at moderate pace.

Leading market players

GKN

Eaton

Dana

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

JTEKT Corporation

American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

Linamar Corporation

Key Findings Of The Study

By drive type, the all-wheel-drive (AWD) segment is expected to register significant global automotive differential industry growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of vehicle type, the IC engine passenger car segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.

Depending on type, the electronic limited slip differential segment is expected to register significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2020, and is projected to lead the market growth and maintain its dominance in the global market.

Procure Research Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-differential-market/purchase-options

