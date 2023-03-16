Lightweight and Strong Materials in Various Industries Drives the Carbon Nanotubes Market by 2022-2032 BY PMI
[PDF, Page No-168]Carbon Nanotubes Market, and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle ) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon nanotubes are a class of minuscule allotropes of carbon with sizes to the scale of nanometers. Their electrical, thermal and physical properties make them ideal for various industrial applications. CNTs possess excellent properties such as high tensile strength, efficient electrical conductivity and have the ability to withstand high temperatures.
The report "Global Carbon Nanotubes Market, By Type (Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotube, and Single-Walled Carbon Nanotube), By Method (Chemical Vapor Deposition, Catalytic Chemical Vapor Deposition, High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide Reaction, and Others), By Application (Electronics & Semiconductors, Advanced Materials, Chemical & Polymers, Batteries & Capacitors, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Medical, and Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030"
The major factor driving the global carbon nanotubes market are superior chemical and mechanical properties, emerging demand, high growth in end-use industries such as electrical & electronics and automotive. Also, increasing demand for lightweight and low carbon-emitting vehicles and technological advancements and feasible scenarios will further boost the growth of the global market. Whereas, growing opportunities in emerging applications will provide lucrative growth opportunity to global carbon nanotubes market.
Key Highlights:
• In November 2019, Birla Carbon and Chasm Advanced Materials enter joint development agreement to develop nanotube enhanced carbons.
• In November 2019, University of Pittsburgh announced new research reveals that carbon nanotubes (CNTs) as a coating can both repel and hold water in place, a useful property for applications like printing, spectroscopy, water transport, or harvesting surfaces.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The Carbon Nanotubes Market is estimated to be US$ 22.78 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the type, method, application and region.
• By type, the multi-walled carbon nanotube is going to dominate in this segment, due to their nature of high conductivity when properly integrated
• By the method, chemical vapour deposition is going to dominate the segment, CVD of hydrocarbons over a metal catalyst is a classical method that has been used by various manufacturers to produce carbon nanotube
• By application, electronics and semiconductor are going to dominate the market, as carbon nanotubes offer unique electrical properties for building electronic devices such as field-effect transistors and diodes.
• By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the global carbon nanotubes market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of CNTs in automotive, energy, electrical & electronics, and other industries.
Key Players:
• Arkema SA
• Arry International Group Limited
• Advanced Nanopower Inc.
• Chasm Advanced Materials, Inc.
• Chengdu Organic Chemicals Co. Ltd.
• Carbon Solutions, Inc.
• Cnano Technology Ltd.
• Cheap Tubes, Inc.
• Grafen Chemical Industries (Grafen Co.)
• Hanwha Corporation.
Arry International Group Limited:
Arry Nano develops and manufacturers single and multiwalled carbon nanotubes with different diameter and purity for both research and industrial applications. The company had developed scalable process to produce carbon nanotubes using CVD method.
Regional Insights:
The carbon nanotubes market accounted for US$ 3.8 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 22.78 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.8%. On region the global carbon nanotubes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in the Asia Pacific accounts highest revenue share to the global carbon nanotubes market due to the increasing adoption of CNTs in automotive, energy, electrical & electronics, and other industries. North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.
Carbon Nanotubes Market Trend:
The carbon nanotubes market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, driven by the rising demand for lightweight and strong materials in various industries such as electronics, automotive, aerospace, and energy.
Carbon nanotubes are cylindrical structures made up of carbon atoms, and they possess exceptional mechanical, thermal, and electrical properties. They are used in a wide range of applications such as conductive coatings, batteries, sensors, composites, and medical devices.
The increasing demand for lightweight and strong materials in the automotive and aerospace industries is driving the growth of the carbon nanotubes market. Carbon nanotubes are being used in the production of lighter and stronger materials for vehicle parts such as tires, batteries, and body panels. They are also being used in the aerospace industry to reduce the weight of aircraft parts and improve their overall performance.
The electronics industry is also driving the demand for carbon nanotubes. Carbon nanotubes are used in the production of conductive coatings and transistors, which are used in electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and computers. They are also used in the production of batteries, which are used to power these electronic devices.
The medical industry is also a growing market for carbon nanotubes. Carbon nanotubes are being used in the development of medical devices such as biosensors and drug delivery systems.
COVID 19 Impact on the Carbon Nanotubes Market:
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the global carbon nanotubes market. While the demand for carbon nanotubes in some end-use industries such as aerospace and automotive has declined due to the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic, the demand for carbon nanotubes in the medical industry has increased.
The medical industry has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19, and carbon nanotubes have played a significant role in this fight. Carbon nanotubes have been used in the development of diagnostic tools and medical devices such as biosensors and drug delivery systems for COVID-19 testing and treatment. This has resulted in an increase in the demand for carbon nanotubes from the medical industry during the pandemic.
On the other hand, the aerospace and automotive industries have been adversely affected by the pandemic, resulting in a decline in the demand for carbon nanotubes in these industries.
The global travel restrictions and lockdown measures have led to a significant reduction in air travel and car sales, which has impacted the demand for carbon nanotubes used in these industries.
Overall, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the carbon nanotubes market has been mixed. While the demand for carbon nanotubes in some end-use industries has declined, the demand for carbon nanotubes in the medical industry has increased, and this trend is expected to continue even after the pandemic is over.
