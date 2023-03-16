Caustic Soda Market Driven By Increasing Demand from Diverse End-Use Industries by 2022-2032 BY PMI
[PDF, Page No-172]Caustic Soda Market, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East ) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caustic Soda Market accounted for US$ 48.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 68.64 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.6%. Caustic soda is used in many industries such as petroleum products, chemical and paper, pulp industry and bleach production and due to its corrosive and reactive nature it is also used in the preparation of various chemical products, it is also used in detergent production, textile as well as pharmaceutical industry. Caustic soda is sodium hydroxide, a white solid ionic compound, highly soluble in water, sparingly soluble in alcohol and insoluble in ether and non-polar solvents. Increasing consumption and scarcity of fresh water and stringent regulations to control pollution in seas, lakes, ponds, rivers and oceans are strengthening the market growth. Caustic soda is an important building block for important products such as plastics, pharmaceuticals, and additives for water treatment. Caustic soda acts as a strong alkali compound and readily reacts with many materials containing aluminum and zinc. Caustic soda is alkali lye, the common name for sodium hydroxide, and is so named because of the corrosive nature of this salt on animal and plant tissues. Increase in innovation and development in the manufacturing process of caustic soda is expected to provide growth opportunities for the growth of the market.
Request Sample:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4960
Key Highlights:
• In October 2022, Irish Water Cork is to be grilled about the quality of the city's drinking water. It says the processes it uses are used worldwide for water treatment and insists the corks' water is safe to drink. But consumers are advised not to drink colored water.
• In January 2021, Etsu Chemical co. Announced plans to increase caustic soda production capacity by 390,000 m.t. / year. The construction of the project is estimated to be completed by the end of 2023.
Analyst View:
Caustic soda is used as a cleansing agent and in the manufacture of washing soda, caustic soda is also known as sodium hydroxide and this sodium hydroxide is sometimes used in chemical laboratories, caustic soda is used in the manufacture of soap, paper and other chemicals. Caustic Soda Market Innovation is Growing Worldwide, Technological developments have made products more efficient to wear and use. Increasing use of caustic soda in industries such as water treatment, metal processing, mining, glass manufacturing is driving the caustic soda market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Caustic Soda Market accounted for US$ 48.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 68.64 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.6%. The Caustic Soda Market is segmented based on Type, Product, Application and Region.
• Based on Type, Caustic Soda Market is segmented into Membrane Cell, Diaphragm Cell, and Other Production Processes.
• Based on Product, Caustic Soda Market is segmented into Liquid Caustic Soda, Solid Caustic Soda, Caustic Soda Flake, and Caustic Soda Particle.
• Based on Application, Caustic Soda Market is segmented into Organic, Alumina, Soaps, Water Treatment, Food, Inorganic, Paper & Pulp, Others.
• By Region, the Caustic Soda Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Request sample PDF:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/4960
Key Players:
• FMC Corporation is an agroscience company that advances agriculture through innovative and sustainable crop protection technologies. From discovery pipelines, to unique application systems, to advanced biological products, the company is passionate about bringing new solutions to manufacturers worldwide.
• Olin Corporation is an American manufacturer of ammunition, chlorine, and sodium hydroxide. Olin Corrapotion is a manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and ammunition, the company operates through three divisions: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester.
• Tata Chemicals Limited Company manufactures alkali products like ash, soda bicarbonate, caustic soda, crushed refined soda etc. and bromine other halogen products (chlorine and bromine based products) and salt products (salt, gypsum, industrial salt etc.).
• Westlake Chemical Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company's product range includes Ethylene, Polyethylene, Styrene, Propylene, Caustic, VCM, PVC, PVC Pipe, Windows and Fencing.
• PPG Industries is a global manufacturer of paints, coatings and specialty materials and a Fortune 200 company headquartered in Pittsburgh and operating in nearly 70 countries worldwide.
• Formosa Plastics Corporation manufactures and markets plastic materials and chemical fiber products. The company's products include polyvinyl chloride resins, high density polyethylene, tyrelon acrylic fiber, acrylic acid and ester, carbon fiber, caustic soda, PVC modifier and calcium carbonate.
• Aditya Birla Chemicals is a manufacturer of caustic soda and chlorine derivative chemicals in India, Aditya Birla Chemicals strives to be a solution provider with a contemporary and future product portfolio. The comprehensive product portfolio provides solutions in a wide range of industries such as water treatment, disinfection, cleaning and sanitation, food, pharmaceutical, agriculture and industrial sectors.
• Covestro AG is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality polymer materials and their components. The company supplies customers worldwide in key industries such as mobility, building and electrical, and electronics polymers from Convestro are also used in the sports and leisure, cosmetics and health and chemical sectors.
• Shine-Etsu Chemical Company Limited is a Japan based company mainly engaged in chemical business, Poly Vinyl Chloride and Chemicals Division manufactures and sells Vinyl Chloride, Caustic Soda products.
• Andhra Sugars is manufacturing various chemicals which are used in pharmaceuticals paper, textiles, pesticides, water treatment etc. as the basic building blocks for many industries.
Request a Customized link here:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/4960
About Us:
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Read Related Insights:
Craft Soda Market-By Product (Natural and Organic), by Target Customer (Teenagers, Young Adults, and Middle-Aged Adults), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience & Specialty Stores, and Online Stores) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Brucite Market - By Type (Bulk Type and Fibrous Type), By Application (Caustic-Calcined Magnesia, Dead-Burned Magnesia, and Fused or Electrofused Magnesia), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+1 860-531-2701
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube