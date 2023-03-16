Silicone Market Research Reveals Competitive Landscape and Strategies for Companies and Decision Makers

Silicone Market by Type

The Asia-Pacific region, followed by Europe and North America, garnered the major share in 2018, holding nearly one-third of the global silicone market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asia-Pacific region, followed by Europe and North America, garnered the major share in 2018, holding nearly one-third of the global silicone market. The same province is also projected to register the fastest CAGR of 22.9% during 2019–2026. Factors such as high spending on infrastructural development, largest automotive manufacturing base in China, rise in electronics production, export in China & Japan, and growth in the economic status of the region have escalated the growth of silicone market in Asia-Pacific.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Silicone Market by Type (Elastomers, Fluids, Resins, Gels, and Others), and End-User (Building & Construction, Transportation, Personal Care & Consumer Goods, Energy, Electrical & Electronics, Paper, Textile, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Increase in demand for silicone across various end-user industries and rise in adoption of waterborne coatings fuel the growth of the global silicone market. On the other hand, high prices of silicone products restrain the growth to some extent.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the silicone market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

As per the report, the global silicone industry was estimated at $18.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to register $91.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including Dow Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, Kaneka Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Elkem ASA, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Arkema Group, Emerald Performance Materials, LLC, and BASF SE. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

The building & construction segment accounted for nearly one-fourth of the global silicone market revenue in 2018 and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. Increase in construction activities in countries such as Brazil, India, and China has boosted the growth of the segment. On the other hand, the transportation segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 23.2% throughout 2019–2026.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the silicone market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

The elastomers segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global silicone market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate during the study period. This is due to the high demand from numerous sectors such as construction, automobile sector, healthcare sector, and others. The resins segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 24.7% by 2026.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

