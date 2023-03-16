Electronic Cigarette Market Size Surpass $94,316.6 Million & Expected to Witness Healthy Growth At CAGR of 16.8% to 2031

Electronic Cigarette Market

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2031.

In contrast, prohibitions on the sale, promotion, and distribution of electronic cigarettes in certain countries, as well as the installation of rigorous legal frameworks impede market growth.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report, "Electronic Cigarette Market by Product Type, Flavor and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031". The global electronic cigarettes market was valued at $17,301.0 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach $94,316.6 Million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

As e-cigarette and vape device supplies grew scarce in physical stores, sellers began selling their items through online platforms and gave away hand sanitizers &face masks as freebies with the purchase of vaping products. For example, vaping companies like One Drop Vape, BLVK, and Podsalt began providing free hand sanitizers with the purchase of their goods. This was a crucial driver that impacted the market growth during the pandemic and is projected to remain so in the post-pandemic future. Such developments drive the electronic cigarette market.

In recent years, market participants have placed an emphasis on raising knowledge of e-cigarettes and vape devices, particularly among adult smokers. JUUL Labs, Inc., for example, launched a marketing campaign in January 2019 to educate adult smokers about the negative effects of traditional combustible cigarettes and encourage them to switch to e-cigarettes & vape devices. During the forecast period, such marketing strategies are expected to boost market expansion.

The increased knowledge of e-cigarettes being safer than traditional cigarettes, particularly among the younger population, drives the growth of the global electronic cigarette market. However, side effects of e-cigarettes restrain the growth to some extent. On the other hand, players' continual improvement in new product development present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

The global electronic cigarette market is segmented on the basis of product type, flavor, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into disposable, rechargeable, and modular. Modular electronic cigarette is the most popular among others as it can be refilled and allows the user to regulate the power delivered from the system’s battery to the atomizer. As a result, electronic cigarette products production is expected to be the leading segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of sales channels, market is divided into specialist E-Cig shops, online, supermarkets, tobacconist, and others. Physical routes to market continue to be the most popular channel for purchasing electronic cigarettes. While making their initial purchase, consumers are reassured by specialized e-cig businesses to acquire familiarity with the product. E-cigarette specialty stores have a unique selection of electronic cigarette devices and other accessories.

Based on flavor, the tobacco segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 18.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the global aircraft tires market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the report include Altria Group, British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands, International Vapor Group, Japan Tobacco, NicotekLlc, Njoy Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Reynolds American Inc., and VmrFlavoursLlc.

