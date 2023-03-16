Delta-8 and Other Alternative Cannabinoid Consumption Data
A Deeper Understanding of the Demand for Alternative Cannabinoids Across the U.S.SUDBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis Public Policy Consulting (CPPC), the national leader in applying advanced data science to cannabis policymaking, has concluded the March 2023 issuance of their quarterly Regulatory Determinants of Cannabis Outcome Survey (RDCOS). Collecting data from over 20,000 U.S. residents over the course of just six days, the Regulatory Determinants of Cannabis Outcomes Survey is currently the largest annual cannabis survey in the nation. The RDCOS March ’23 issuance is the first comprehensive survey to assess the impact of novel and alternative cannabinoid consumption on regulated markets and public health outcomes.
Key findings from the RDCOS March ‘23 issuance on novel and alternative cannabinoids include:
• There is significantly greater Delta-8 consumption in states where cannabis remains illegal than in states with adult-use cannabis markets.
• Past month consumption of Delta-8, Delta-8 THCO, Delta-10, THCP, THCV, CBN, and HHC each are associated with a greater prevalence of driving under the influence of cannabis (DUIC) and the severity of problematic cannabis use.
• Delta-8 consumption by past-year cannabis consumers has increased by 10% since December 2022.
• THCV, a cannabinoid commonly branded as “diet weed,” is the most popular alternative cannabinoid among past-year cannabis consumers.
• A total of 23% of 16–20-year-olds who consumed cannabis in the past year reported consuming Delta-8 at least monthly.
“We are witnessing a national conversation on the emergence of alternative cannabinoid consumption and the legal loopholes that have allowed them to prevail. That conversation has been missing the necessary data to understand the scope of the problem,” said Mackenzie Slade, Executive Director of CPPC. “With data collected in the March ’23 issuance of the RDCOS, we now know that many cannabis consumers are undeniably supplementing their cannabis consumption with the many alternative cannabinoids outside of regulated markets. The scope of the problem exceeds the known public health risks as regulated markets are soon likely to find themselves in direct competition with this rapidly expanding market until state or federal policies intervene.”
The RDCOS is the only available tool that integrates population-level cannabis outcomes data with extensive policy data at state and substate levels. The March ‘23 survey additions empirically assess demand by market, by product and by method of administration, access demand for alternative cannabinoids, and quantify dosage by product, per occasion with our new validated dose measure.
“These findings suggest a fundamental shift in the complexity of cannabis consumption patterns and behaviors surrounding them. This new market is already proving itself to potentially exacerbate public health risks particularly to those most vulnerable—people under 21,” said Michael Sofis, RDCOS PI and Director of Research and Products at CPPC.
About Cannabis Public Policy Consulting
Cannabis Public Policy Consulting (CPPC) is a team of research and behavioral public policy experts who combine robust survey methodology, policy data collection, and data science with practical cannabis regulatory consulting experience. CPPC bridges the gap between improved market surveillance and dynamic policy so that cannabis markets can be safe, equitable, and minimize public health risks. Learn more at cannabispublicpolicyconsulting.org.
Communications Associate
Cannabis Public Policy Consulting
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn