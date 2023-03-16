$184.61 Billions Mobile Augmented Reality (AR) Market Registering a CAGR of 31.40% Over 2023–2030

Mobile Augmented Reality (AR) Market Trends 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Mobile Augmented Reality (AR) Market by Component, Device Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”, the global mobile augmented reality (AR) industry size was valued at $12.61 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $184.61 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 31.40%. The North America region is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market during the forecast period, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe.

The key players profiled in the report include Qualcomm Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Blippar.Com Ltd., Google, Apple, Magic Leap, Groove Jones, Wikitude, and Marxent Labs. These players have adopted various strategies, such as partnership, agreement, collaboration, and product launch, to expand their foothold in mobile augmented reality (AR) industry.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the Mobile Augmented Reality (AR) Market 2023-2030 based on revenue size, share, sales estimation, and key drivers. The report also includes detailed statistics on the opportunities, restraints, and drivers that have a direct impact on the market growth. On the basis of key product offerings, the market study further promotes a sustainable market scenario.

The study highlights the plans and policies adopted by the topmost industry players to maintain their position in the Mobile Augmented Reality (AR) Market by making them operational players in that sector. The market leaders have been carefully evaluated based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, important plans & policies, and overall market growth contribution. The primary research contains a thorough and exhaustive discussion with a global participant, while the secondary research includes a large volume of product or service descriptions.

The prominent factors that impact the mobile augmented reality (AR) market growth are high usage of Mobile AR in healthcare industry, rapid growth of the retail industry, and surge in adoption of AR technology by tourism and education sector. However, Limited user interface affecting navigation performance of AR apps restricts the market growth. On the contrary, rising adoption of AR smart glasses is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Therefore, these factors are expected to definitely affect global mobile augmented reality (AR) market growth during the forecast period.

Investment research:

The Global Mobile Augmented Reality (AR) Market Report also examines upcoming business opportunities across the industry. These minute details ensure that shareholders are fully informed of the current investment prospects of the market.

Key areas covered in the global Mobile Augmented Reality (AR) Market report:

1. Recent developments and trends.

2. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market.

3. Leading market players and their shareholdings.

4. Covid 19 impact on the market.

Key Market Segments

By Component

• Hardware

• 3D Camera

• Sensors

• Processor

• Others

• Software

• Services

By Device Type

• Smartphones

• Tablets

• Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs)

• Others

By Application

• Consumer

• Healthcare

• Enterprise

• Commercial

• Aerospace & Defense

• Others

By Region

• North America

◦ U.S.

◦ Canada

◦ Mexico

• Europe

◦ UK

◦ Germany

◦ France

◦ Italy

◦ Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

◦ China

◦ Japan

◦ India

◦ South Korea

◦ Taiwan

◦ Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

◦ Latin America

◦ Middle East

◦ Africa

