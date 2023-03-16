Telling Stories that Matter During Women’s History Month

The stories we tell about each other are important portals to our past and windows to our futures. For more than 40 years, the United States has observed Women’s History Month to recognize the contributions of women whose actions have change the course of our nation in ways both great and small. FEMA joins this celebration of the women who shaped our nation and the world.

Women’s History Month gained national recognition when President Jimmy Carter designated the first Women’s History Week in March 1980. His eloquent words about the role women played in the creation of this nation still ring true today:

“From the first settlers who came to our shores, from the first American Indian families who befriended them, men and women have worked together to build this nation. Too often the women were unsung and sometimes their contributions went unnoticed. But the achievements, leadership, courage, strength and love of the women who built America was as vital as that of the men whose names we know so well.”

The theme of this year’s observance – celebrating women who tell our stories – illuminate the women who overcame obstacles, broke through glass ceilings, and cleared the way for future generations to lead and achieve. Our grandmothers, mothers, sisters and friends across generations have many stories to tell, and FEMA will share some of these experiences from our colleagues this month. Hear their words of advice at the links below.

These untold (or under told) stories – and others like them – hold many lessons through the trials, perseverance and accomplishments of women across time. We look forward to hearing more of these stories from women across FEMA at the 2023 Women’s Symposium at the National Emergency Training Center (NETC) in Emmitsburg, MD, or virtually via Zoom on Thursday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern.

The event aims to empower and provide attendees with professional guidance and inspiration from women leaders at FEMA who have paved the way and broken barriers to achieve career advancement. The symposium is open to properly credentialed attendees only, click here to register to attend virtually.