Local Entrepreneur Kyleigh Haynes Builds Thriving Real Estate Business and Gives Back to the Community
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kodiak Properties LLC, a real estate investment company, was founded in 2017 by Kyleigh Haynes, a local entrepreneur and ATV enthusiast from Western Pennsylvania. The company buys, renovates, and rents out properties in Western PA and Eastern OH, specializing in higher-end yet still affordable housing options.
The idea for Kodiak Properties was born when Kyleigh Haynes was searching for housing options herself and found that the available rentals were either too expensive or not up to her standards. She realized there was a gap in the market for high-quality rental properties that were still affordable, and thus Kodiak Properties was born.
The name Kodiak Properties was inspired by Haynes’ ATV, a 2016 Yamaha Kodiak. An avid animal lover herself, Kyleigh Haynes says she’s proud to be one of the area’s pet-friendly landlords, including large breeds. Aside from their real estate investments, Kodiak Properties is also dedicated to giving back to the community.
Recently, Kodiak donated $500 to the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #21 in support of the New Castle Police Department. Owner, Kyleigh Haynes, also contributes a great deal of her time organizing and volunteering for their annual ‘Night at the Races’ event. Kodiak has donated to various other organizations as well such as the Lawrence County Special Olympics, Lawrence and Beaver County Humane societies, St. Jude’s, Wounded Warrior Project, and Alex’s Lemonade Stand. Additionally, the company has partnered with ReviewForest to plant a tree for every Google or Facebook review they receive.
Haynes and her staff also donate their time to community clean-up projects, including picking up trash along local roads and highways and volunteering to clean-up some of the areas vacant properties. Kyleigh Haynes’ entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to giving back to the community is a true inspiration.
Kodiak Properties has a reputation for high-quality properties, with touch screen light switches, marble countertops, freshly paved lots, and keypad keyless entry. The company has received numerous 5-star reviews on Google and Facebook and is BBB accredited with an A+ rating.
For more information on Kodiak Properties LLC and their rental properties, visit their website at www.KodiakPropertiesLLC.com, any of their social media, or contact Kyleigh Haynes directly at info@KodiakPropertiesLLC.com or (724) 698-2700
Kyleigh Haynes
Kodiak Properties
