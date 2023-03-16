New Monthly Community Fair at the Church of Scientology Continues, Rain or Shine

Kids had their faces painted at the“First Sunday” street festival organized by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles for the East Hollywood community. Church of Scientology Los Angeles holds a weekly food drive each Saturday.

Despite this month’s record rainfall, the Church of Scientology Los Angeles held its monthly community festival on L. Ron Hubbard Way.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Church of Scientology Los Angeles held its monthly “First Sunday” street festival last week despite the predictions of local meteorologists. And it came off without a hitch for vendors and hundreds of neighbors who came for the fun.

L. Ron Hubbard Way was filled with food and beverage stands and jewelry and craft displays created by local artisans. And there was face painting and bouncy houses for the kids.

And rain doesn’t cut across the Church’s weekly food drive, which they have continued to hold for the past 40 weeks.

“This is a great neighborhood to live and work in,” says Susanna Kaneer, public affairs director for the Scientology Churches of Greater Los Angeles. “We encourage everyone to save the date for the next First Sunday Street Fair and join us for a safe, family-friendly afternoon.”

"This is a great neighborhood to live and work in," says Susanna Kaneer, public affairs director for the Scientology Churches of Greater Los Angeles. "We encourage everyone to save the date for the next First Sunday Street Fair and join us for a safe, family-friendly afternoon."

Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige dedicated the Church of Scientology Los Angeles in 2010.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and it can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.