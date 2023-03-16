Celebrating 5 years of Asorock Watches: A Chicago based, Black-Owned luxury watch company with a Purpose!

official brand logo iced out transporter asorock firstlady

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asorock Watches, a leading black-owned luxury watch brand known for its unique and elegant timepieces, is proud to announce its 5th-year anniversary celebration.The company has been providing customers with high-quality watches that cater to different tastes and preferences since 2018 and are proud to have sold over 3,000+ units worldwide and diversified into making custom-made pieces of jewelry such as pendants, necklace, etc, and constructing apple watch cases, which turn an ordinary-looking apple watch into a traditional-looking dress watch while retaining all the smart functionalities.As part of the anniversary celebration, Asorock Watches is launching a 2-week sale with a 30% discount on all watches. In addition, the company will be giving away a FREE custom VVS Moissanite diamond name pendant with a chain to a lucky winner who orders during the sale period.Asorock Watches is more than just a watch brand. The company is also committed to giving back to the community through its give-back program. The company donates a percentage of every month's sales to a charity organization to support its worthy causes. Asorock Watches believes that every little contribution counts towards making the world a better place, and they are proud to be part of such an initiative."Reaching our 5th year anniversary is a significant milestone for us," said Ben Iroala, the founder and CEO of Asorock Watches. "We are grateful for the support we have received from our customers, and we want to celebrate this moment with them. We are excited about the 30% discount sale and the free pendant giveaway, and we hope our customers will take advantage of this opportunity to get their favorite watches at a discounted price."The 2-week anniversary sale event will start on March 15, 2023, and end on March 27th, 2023. To qualify for the free custom VVS Moissanite diamond name pendant with chain, customers must order during the sale period. The winner will be randomly selected from a pool of those who order during the 2 weeks anniversary sale eventWe’ve come a long way and were just getting started. Enjoy the sale, and thanks for everything. This is our way of thanking you for all your support over the last 5 years!.Founded in 2018 by young entrepreneurs and watch enthusiasts Ben Iroala and Andrew Mutale. We are two college best friends who have been obsessed with watches our entire life and our love and affection for watches created a desire in us to make a positive, long-lasting impact on the African continent by being the first global luxury watch brand out of Africa.What's more, social entrepreneurship has been at the core of Asorock Watches' operations from its inception.Asorock aims at leveraging business to provide aid to those in need with a mission statement to “manufacture premium quality watches as leverage to build free libraries in rural areas across the African continent”Because “A business that makes nothing but money is a poor business.”― Henry FordTo help achieve this goal, we partnered with BOOKSFORAFRICA; An organization that is specialized in supplying and delivering books of all kinds to unfortunate kids across villages in Africa. The organization assists us in accomplishing a significant part of our social responsibility duties.Additionally, as mentioned above, we believe that quality timepieces can be affordable, and stylish, and also give back to society. That is why we have made it our mission to donate to an essential charity organization every month that stands for a cause we believe in. and we have also embarked on the building of a library in Africa. (Click here to see all charities we have donated to) Our watches are designed to be both classic and contemporary, with a focus on functionality and style. We use only the best materials and work with expert craftsmen to create timepieces that are both durable and stylish.For more information on Asorock Watches and its 5th-year anniversary celebration, please visit www.asorockwatches.com

