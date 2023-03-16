Purifying the Air: Analyzing the Global Industrial Air Purifiers Market Key Trends, Growth & Forecast By 2031

Type (Molecular and Particulate Industrial Air Purifiers)

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial air purifiers, also known as air cleaners, are essential devices used to clean and purify the air in industrial settings. These devices help remove contaminants, including dust, pollen, smoke, and other airborne particles that can have harmful effects on workers' health and the environment. In this blog, we will explore the industrial air purifiers market, including its current state, key trends, and challenges.

Market Overview

global industrial air purifiers market size is expected to reach $4,164.2 million in 2027, from $2,711.0 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. The market growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing demand for clean air in industrial settings, growing awareness about the harmful effects of air pollution on human health, and government regulations mandating the use of air purifiers in certain industries.

Competition Analysis : The key market players profiled in the report include Camfil, Honeywell International Inc., SPX Corporation, Trotec GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Euromate BV, VFA Solutions B.V., Daikin Industries, Ltd. (AAF International), Airoshine Air Purifiers, and Mankastu Impex Pvt. Ltd. (Atlanta Healthcare).

Industrial air purifier is a device used for purifying indoor air in industries to maintain healthy and safe environment for employees. It is also called as industrial air cleaner, and is available in both portable and non-portable types. Industrial air is primarily contaminated by the particulates let out during various processes such as metal processing, food & beverage processing, wood working, and welding.

The market is segmented based on technology, end-use industry, and geography. Based on technology, the market is segmented into high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, activated carbon filters, electrostatic precipitators, and others. The HEPA filters segment holds the largest market share due to their ability to remove particles as small as 0.3 microns. Based on end-use industry, the market is segmented into manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, and others. The manufacturing industry holds the largest market share due to the high demand for air purifiers in industrial processes.

Trends Shaping the Industry

Increased Demand for Smart Air Purifiers: The trend towards smart technology is driving innovation in the industrial air purifiers market. Manufacturers are developing air purifiers with integrated sensors and software that can monitor air quality in real-time, adjust fan speeds and settings, and send alerts to users when filters need to be replaced.

Rising Demand for Portable Air Purifiers: The trend towards portable air purifiers is driving innovation in the market. Manufacturers are developing air purifiers that are smaller and more portable, making them easier to move and use in different areas of a facility.

Growing Adoption of HEPA Filters: The growing awareness of the harmful effects of air pollution on human health is driving the adoption of HEPA filters in industrial air purifiers. HEPA filters are highly effective at removing particles, including allergens, dust, and pollutants, making them a popular choice in healthcare and other industries.

Emphasis on Energy Efficiency: The trend towards energy efficiency is driving innovation in the industrial air purifiers market. Manufacturers are developing air purifiers that use less energy and have a smaller carbon footprint, reducing operating costs and improving sustainability.

Challenges Facing Manufacturers

Cost: The cost of industrial air purifiers is a significant challenge for manufacturers. The initial investment required to purchase and install air purifiers can be a barrier to entry for some businesses.

Maintenance and Replacement: Maintenance and replacement of air filters is a significant challenge for manufacturers. Regular filter replacement is essential to ensure that air purifiers continue to function effectively and efficiently.

Compliance with Regulations: The industrial air purifiers market is subject to a range of regulations related to safety, emissions, and environmental impact. Manufacturers must ensure that their products comply with these regulations, which can be costly and time-consuming.

Technological Advancements: Technological advancements present opportunities for growth, but they also create challenges for manufacturers. Advancements in materials science and engineering require manufacturers to constantly innovate and develop new products to stay competitive.

The industrial air purifiers market is a rapidly growing industry that plays a critical role in maintaining the health and safety of workers in industrial settings. Smart air purifiers, portable air purifiers, HEPA filters, and energy efficiency are all key trends shaping the industry.