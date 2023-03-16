Houston Area Urban League Demands TEA Listen to Local Voters
Local Community Organization Finds That the HISD Takeover Disenfranchises Local VotersHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houston Area Urban League stands with local labor unions including AFL-CIO, AFT, HFT, HESP, the Houston NAACP, social justice leaders and elected officials who remain concerned about the generational impact this state takeover will have on the students and families serviced by HISD.
“In the wake of this news, we implore community members across the Houston Area to understand the importance of local elections. Our ballots are the strongest tools we have in the fight to ensure that community voices remain at the center of the decisions being made for our children and their education,” says Judson Robinson III, President & CEO of the Houston Area Urban League. He adds, “Our vote matters for all elections, not just presidential and mayoral. We need Black and Latino voters in the ballot box fighting back to avoid empowering outsiders in making decisions for us,” says Robinson.
While voter participation is a critical need, the Houston Area Urban League nods to the current actions being taken at the state level to create roadblocks in access to voting as another factor directly impacting the students, parents and community of HISD. “Criminalizing the voting process is a failure to trust Texas citizens. It is not the American Way. Criminalizing voting bottlenecks the equitable changes needed in voting accessibility and does not honor Texas citizens who have a right to make informed choices on adequate representation,” says Carmela Walker, program manager for the Center for Social Justice and Education.
The Houston Area Urban League created the Center for Social Justice and Education to provide resources that educate and inform voters about state and local issues that will impact their day to day lives and features programming that addresses voting rights, the 2023 Texas Legislative session, environmental justice, and more.
“As we sit here today, almost half of Houston Area students are not at reading level upon entry to kindergarten. Literacy gaps are plaguing low-income families across the Houston Area before they even walk into the doors of HISD,” says John Robinson, Director of Education at Houston Area Urban League. “We need the state to empower parents by providing resources to promote literacy, not take away their voices,” says Robinson.
Under funding at the state level, lack of access to literacy resources, and low teacher pay are all issues that the Houston Area Urban League is imploring the Texas Education Agency to prioritize at the outset of this takeover. They remain hopeful that inclusion of a community centered advisory board is being considered and stand willing to provide a community perspective if called upon.
