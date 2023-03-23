Fragnova unveils its network and exclusive game creation system that will shape how future generations create User Generated Content

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Games have been steadily growing as a form of entertainment and, in recent years, they are also becoming an important form of social interaction, especially among generation Z and millennials. Many multiplayer games have become social gathering places, as games take time away from other forms of entertainment.

The gaming industry has also seen a rise in user-generated content (UGC), as players want more control over the look and feel of their gaming experiences.

With this in mind, Fragnova is on a mission to revolutionize the gaming industry by promoting a more decentralized and creator-focused approach to game development, founded on UGC.

Fragnova announces the Fragnova Network

The Fragnova Network is a LX, a L1 with strong focus on user experience, with custom features specialized for game development. It includes programmable native assets with data fully on-chain, custom smart contracts, proxy accounts and Discord integration. Fragnova’s goal is to empower creators and change how UGC is created, distributed and monetized.

The network is Fragnova’s response to the unfriendly, limited and complicated existing layers that lead to poor user experience, which in turn hinders mass adoption. Fragnova focuses on providing a seamless and frictionless interaction with the blockchain thanks to the integration with tools users are familiar with, like Discord (via bots), iOS apps and more.

Fragnova stores most of components on-chain as native assets, known as Protos and Fragments. These are an improved take on NFTs, offering a more flexible and scalable solution for UGC. They offer a sophisticated permission system and royalty distribution to creators, ensuring that players are rewarded for their contributions. Data is fully stored on a decentralized ledger, making it secure and easily accessible.

Distribution is determined by Clusters, which works like a contract between the people involved that automatically distributes the royalties when the project generates revenue. The distribution is not only quick, but also transparent between all parties.

- Fragnova’s whitepaper is out. Read it here to learn more.

- The Fragnova Network **Mainnet** is set to launch early **Q2 2023**

- Fragnova will be at this year’s Game Development Conference, at GDC Play.

- Fragnova is fostering a community of hundreds of creators in its Discord server, with ongoing discussions about the future of UGC and the development of tools to empower creators. You can join the discussions here.

About Fragnova

Founded in 2021 by Giovanni Petrantoni, the Fragnova Foundation is a Singapore-based non-profit organisation with the vision of revolutionising gaming and bringing a more decentralised, creator-centric approach to development. Prior to founding Fragnova, Giovanni built game engines as a Senior Software Developer at Silicon Studio, the largest Japanese game engine developer owned by industry heavyweights including Sony PlayStation and Square Enix.

The Fragnova Network is a community-driven platform that aims to empower content creators, giving them the right tools and perpetual royalties for their work while providing immutable storage that will preserve their creations forever. To learn more, please visit fragnova.com.

Fragnova has announced the Fragnova Network, a decentralized and creator-focused approach to game development that aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by promoting user-generated content (UGC). The Fragnova Network offers programmable native assets with data fully on-chain, custom smart contracts, proxy accounts, and Discord integration, and stores most of its components on-chain as native assets called Protos and Fragments. Fragnova's goal is to empower creators and change how UGC is created, distributed, and monetized. The Fragnova Network Mainnet is set to launch early Q2 2023.