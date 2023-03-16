Anesthesia Devices Market is estimated to be US$ 56.8 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

The report “Anesthesia Devices Market, By Product Type (Anesthesia Workstation, Anesthesia Delivery Machines (Portable and Standalone), Anesthesia Ventilators, and Anesthesia Monitors), By Disposables and Accessories (Anesthesia Circuits (Breathing Circuits), Anesthesia Masks, Endotracheal Tubes (ETTs), and Laryngeal Mask Airways (LMAs)), By Application (Orthopedics, Cardiology, Urology, Neurology, Dental, Ophthalmology, and Others), By End-Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”.

/EIN News/ -- Covina, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Anesthesia Devices Market has grown rapidly in recent years, driven by an increase in the number of surgical procedures performed worldwide, advancements in anesthesia technology, and the growing demand for outpatient surgical procedures. The market is highly competitive and includes a variety of players, including large multinational corporations as well as smaller regional manufacturers.

Key Highlights:

In April 2022, GE Healthcare has received pre-market approval from FDA for general anesthesia delivery software. Newly developed End-Tidal (ET) general anesthesia delivery software allows the aesthesia providers to set targets for end-tidal oxygen & anesthetic agent. ET control software help in improving accuracy of anesthesia delivery by simplifying process and reducing healthcare cost, drug waste, and greenhouse gas emissions.

In January 2020, Drager has launched new ICU Ventilators & Anesthesia System at Arab Health 2020 in Dubai UAE. Drager has launched new ‘Evita V600’ and ‘V800’ ventilators which are designed for supporting daily clinical tasks in ICU. Newly launched ventilators combines high performance ventilation with aesthetic design that enable quick, efficient operation from lung protective ventilation until integration of patient care centered intensive care workplace. Newly launched anesthesia workstations are designed around simplifying working procedure for biomeds and clinical staff to meet every challenge.

In April 2017, B. Braun and Philips has announced a multi-year strategic alliance for innovating ultrasound guided regional anesthesia and vascular access to make easier to perform by leading to enhanced patient care & hospital efficiency. Xperius a new mobile ultrasound system designed for supporting current and future integrated solutions in ultrasound guided regional anesthesia.

Analyst View:

The key factor driving the growth of the Anesthesia Devices market is rising surgical procedures due to chronic diseases caused by unhealthy lifestyle and rapid growth in urbanization. Anesthesia helps in preventing patient from feeling pain. Technological advancement has helped with chronic pain management in anesthesiology Rising technological advancement has driven the target market growth. Approach towards improving patient care and safety along with rapid technological advancements in medical devices by major players are some other factors expected to support growth of the market over the forecast period. However, rising surgical procedures and technological advancement boost the demand for Anesthesia Devices market growth over the forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Request Sample Link:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/3730

Key Market Insights from the report:



Anesthesia Devices Market accounted for US$ 19.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 56.8 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.6%. The Anesthesia Devices Market is segmented based on Product Type, Disposable and Accessories, Application, End-Users and Region.

Based on Product Type, Anesthesia Devices Market is segmented into Anesthesia Workstation, Anesthesia Delivery Machines (Portable and Standalone), Anesthesia Ventilators, and Anesthesia Monitors.

Market is segmented into Anesthesia Workstation, Anesthesia Delivery Machines (Portable and Standalone), Anesthesia Ventilators, and Anesthesia Monitors. Based on Disposable and Accessories, Anesthesia Devices Market is segmented into Anesthesia Circuits (breathing circuits), Anesthesia Masks, Endotracheal Tubes (ETTs), and Laryngeal Mask Airways (LMAs).

Market is segmented into Anesthesia Circuits (breathing circuits), Anesthesia Masks, Endotracheal Tubes (ETTs), and Laryngeal Mask Airways (LMAs). Based on Application, Anesthesia Devices Market is segmented into Orthopedics, Cardiology, Urology, Neurology, Dental, Ophthalmology and others.

Market is segmented into Orthopedics, Cardiology, Urology, Neurology, Dental, Ophthalmology and others. Based on End-Users, Anesthesia Devices Market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and others.

Market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and others. By Region, the Anesthesia Devices Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Free PDF Download:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/3730

Regional Analysis:



North America - U.S., Canada

- U.S., Canada Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

- UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

- Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

3M Company

Becton Dickinson and Company

GE Healthcare

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Teleflex Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Plc.

Smith Group plc.

Ambu A/S

Invacare Corporation

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Market Segmentation:

Anesthesia Devices Market, By Product Type, 2022 - 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 - 2032 Segment Trends

Anesthesia Workstation Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 - 2032

Anesthesia Delivery Machines Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 - 2032 Portable Standalone

Anesthesia Ventilators Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 - 2032

Anesthesia Monitors Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 - 2032

Global Anesthesia Devices Market, By Disposables and Accessories, 2022 - 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 - 2032 Segment Trends

Anesthesia Circuits (Breathing Circuits) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 - 2032

Anesthesia Masks Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 - 2032

Endotracheal Tubes (ETTs) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 - 2032

Laryngeal Mask Airways (LMAs) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 - 2032



Request Customization:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/3730

About Prophecy Market Insights



Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Similar Reports:

Inhalation Anesthesia Market , By Product Type (Sevoflurane, Desflurane, and Isoflurane), By Application (Induction and Maintenance), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market , By Product Type (Anesthesia Devices (Anesthesia Delivery Machines, Anesthesia Disposables & Accessories, Anesthesia Monitors, and Anesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS)), Respiratory Devices (Therapeutic Devices, Masks, Ventilators, Nebulizers, Humidifiers, Oxygen Concentrators, Inhalers, Reusable Resuscitators, Nitric Oxide Delivery Units, Capnographs, Gas Analyzers, and Oxygen Hoods), Monitoring Devices, Diagnostic Devices, and Consumables & Accessories), By End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Service Centers, Homecare, and Clinics), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Anesthesia Carts Market , By Type (Auto-Locking Carts, Isolation Carts, and Standard Carts), By Application (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Clinics), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Shweta R Prophecy Market Insights U.S.: +1 860 531 2701 APAC: +917775049802 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com Web: www.prophecymarketinsights.com