Raised crosswalk installation at Kamehameha Highway and Kaluamoi Place

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be closing two lanes of Kamehameha Highway at Kaluamoi Place in the Waimalu area from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, and Friday, March 17, for installation of a raised crosswalk.

The raised crosswalk will increase pedestrian safety at this unsignalized crossing by improving visibility of pedestrians in the crosswalk and providing drivers a physical cue to reduce vehicle speed. The speed limit for this stretch of Kamehameha Highway is 35 mph and it is advised that drivers slow to 30 mph over the raised crosswalk.

There are three lanes in each direction on Kamehameha Highway at Kaluamoi Place. On Thursday, March 16, two lanes will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the eastbound direction, the remaining lane will be open. On Friday, March 17, two lanes will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the westbound direction, the remaining lane will be open.

The work March 16 and 17 is weather permitting. Permanent striping will be scheduled after the raised crosswalk has cured.

