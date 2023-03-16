SPRING NEUTRALS FROM JUSTIN BOOTS - Shop Western Neutrals For Men And Women

Spring is here and Justin Boots has put together their favorite boots for spring.

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spring is here and Justin Boots has put together their favorite boots for spring. These neutral cowboy boots are designed to complement colorful spring outfits, adding a touch of western flair to any wardrobe.

Women's Whitley Rustic Amber Cowgirl Boot:

The Whitley 15" rustic amber cowgirl boot is inspired by some of Justin's favorite styles from the 1970s and 1980s. This gorgeous silhouette from the Justin Vintage collection features stunning leather that is embellished with vibrant, colorful embroidery. It is designed with a medium round toe, a cowgirl underslung heel, and a leather outsole.

Women's Rein Women's Tan Cowgirl Boot:

The Rein 12" waxy tan cowgirl boot offers classic western styling in and out of the saddle. This versatile cowgirl boot features a white details that stand out on its brown waxy tan leather. This staple boot offers a narrow square toe, a cowgirl underslung heel, and a rubber outsole.

Women's Hazer Neutral Casuals:

The women's Hazer from the Justin Casuals collection features laid-back moc-toe styling with acushioned insole. These successful casuals are available in a variety of colors and textile patterns, including taupe, serape and leopard multicolor, black and white cow print, pink, and turquoise. The Justin Casuals are crafted with the Opanka technique, which returns energy to the feet, giving it a trampoline effect with every step.

Men's Jeb Tan Roper Boot:

The Jeb 10" tan cowboy boot is built for comfort and utility. This classic men's cowboy boot is made with a rugged golden brown apache leather exterior that has a slightly lived-in look. Its round roper toe and low heel provide an easy fit and the removable orthotic insert guarantees comfort.

Men's Hazer Neutral Casuals: Naturally comfortable with rugged good looks, the men's Hazer from the Justin Casuals collection is designed for unwinding in style. The men's Hazer is available in a variety of colors and patterned textiles, including clay, ash, steel grey, tan, and camo. Looking and feeling good is effortless with these durable, laid-back moc toe style, thanks to its cushioned insole and lightweight, flexible construction. The Justin Casuals are crafted with the Opanka technique, which returns energy to the feet, giving it a trampoline effect with every step.

Men's Canter Brown Cowboy Boots:

The Canter 11" brown cowboy boots are rugged, edgy, and authentic. Available in whiskey brown and dusky brown, these men's boots offer a wide square toe and a walking heel. With upgraded leathers, a breathable lining, a removable orthotic comfort insole, and an oil- and slip-resisting rubber outsole, the Canter offers premium quality and performance at an excellent value.

These neutral cowboy boots and casuals are available for purchase now on the Justin Boots website and at select retailers.

About Justin Boots

Justin Boots is a brand of western footwear that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a wide range of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots, work boots, and casual shoes. Justin Boots is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and use of premium materials, and has a reputation for being a trusted brand in the western footwear market. For more information, visit justinboots.com.

Facebook: @JustinBoots | Twitter: @JustinBoots | Instagram: @JustinBoots_

Media Contact

Taylor Morton, Justin Boots, 817-348-2894, taylor.morton@justinbrands.com

Twitter

SOURCE Justin Boots