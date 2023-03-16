INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Signature Bank (SBNY) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Signature Bank ("Signature Bank" or the "Company") SBNYSBNYP securities between March 2, 2023 and March 12, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"), including those who purchase the Signature Bank call options and/or sold put options during the Class Period. Signature Bank investors have until May 15, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On March 12, 2023, the New York Department of Financial Services ("DFS") announced that it had taken possession of Signature Bank to protect depositors pursuant to Section 606 of New York Banking Law. Trading in the Company's shares was halted and remain halted, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Signature Bank did not have the strong fundamentals that it represented itself as having in the days immediately prior to its takeover, or otherwise took action that left it susceptible to a takeover by the DFS; (2) as a result, it became a target for regulatory action by the DFS, and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

