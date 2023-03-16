U.S Vascular Access Devices Market Report 2023-2029: Sector to Reach $6.2 Billion Growing at 2.5% Annually

DUBLIN, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vascular Access Devices Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis United States 2023-2029 - MedSuite - Includes: Implantable Ports, Port Needles, Central Venous Catheters, and 12 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. market for vascular access devices and accessories reached a valuation of $5.2 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 2.5% to reach a value of $6.2 billion during the forecast period.

The comprehensive report suite covering the U.S. market for vascular access devices and accessories includes a wide range of products, such as implantable ports, port needles, central venous catheters (CVCs), peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs), midlines, extended dwell catheters (EDCs), dialysis catheters, ultrasound machines specialized for vascular access, vein visualization devices, tip-placement devices, catheter securement devices, antibacterial catheter patches, catheter caps, syringes, and needles.

DATA TYPES INCLUDED

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

Vascular Access Procedure Volumes

Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019

Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Vascular Access Device market

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

COVID19 Impact on the US Vascular Access and Accessories market

Disease Overviews and Demographic Information

Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, and SWOT for Top Competitors

U.S. VASCULAR ACCESS MARKET INSIGHTS

As a result of the complications and concerns linked to PICCs, the market is shifting towards more cost-effective catheter devices with lower failure rates. Two alternatives that are gaining popularity are midlines and extended dwell catheters, which are shorter and can be placed in peripheral veins to minimize the risk of infection and complications. Innovative technologies have been developed to enhance the dwell time and decrease failure rates of PIVCs, potentially reducing the number of catheters needed per patient. These advancements incorporate antimicrobial coatings, improved catheter materials, and enhanced insertion techniques.

U.S. VASCULAR ACCESS MARKET SHARE INSIGHT

Becton Dickinson, 3M, and Teleflex currently dominate the U.S. vascular access device market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY

Implantable Port Market - MedCore

Port Needle Market - MedCore

Central Venous Catheter Market - MedCore

Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter Market - MedCore

Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Market - MedCore

Midline Market - MedCore

Extended Dwell Catheter Market - MedCore

Dialysis Catheter Market - MedCore

Vascular Access Ultrasound Market - MedCore

Vein Visualization Device Market - MedCore

Tip-placement Device Market - MedCore

Catheter Securement Device Market - MedCore

Antibacterial Catheter Patch Market - MedCore

Catheter Cap Market - MedCore

Syringe and Needle Market - MedCore

RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY

Regions: North America ( United States )

( ) Base Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2029

Historical Data: 2019-2022

Quantitative Data: Market Size, Market Share, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, Average Selling Prices

Qualitative Data: COVID-19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios

Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Impact of Covid-19 on the U.S. Vascular Access Devices and Accessories Market

3. Disease Overview

4. Product Assessment

5. U.S. Vascular Access Devices and Accessories Market Overview

6. Procedure Numbers

7. Implantable Port Market

8. Port Needle Market

9. Central Venous Catheter Market

10. Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter Market

11. Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Market

12. Midline Market

13. Extended Dwell Catheter Market

14. Dialysis Catheter Market

15. Ultrasound Vascular Access Device and Accessory Market

16. Vein Visualization Technology Market

17. Tip-Placement System and Accessory Market

18. Catheter Securement Market

19. Antibacterial Catheter Patch Market

20. Catheter Cap Market

21. Syringe and Needle Market

22. Appendix: Multi-Purpose Hand-Carried and Portable Ultrasound Market

23. Abbreviations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

