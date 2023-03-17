AsReader brings new barcode scanner to the market that can read where others can't; between metal shelves and 24 ft high

Holding an AsReader PADDLE-Type Paul A. Whitney holds PADDLE-Type AsReader with extension to reach 24 + feet PADDLE-Type AsReaders from different angles

The PADDLE-Type AsReader is a new solution to help people access and read hard to reach data. It can be handheld or attached to a standard extension-pole.

AsReader (6522:6522)

There are so many uses for the PADDLE-Type AsReader in reading hard-to-reach data for retail to logistics, transportation and even manufacturing.” — AsReader Vice President Paul A. Whitney

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, March 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- As scanning technology becomes increasingly sophisticated, there are still some places where data lies hidden and hard to reach. These include areas between metal shelves, high up near the ceiling, or located on the exterior of a truck, many feet off the ground. AsReader has a solution: its new, extendable ASR-P252B PADDLE-Type AsReader Debuting January 2023, the new PADDLE-Type AsReader can be handheld or attached to a standard extension-pole. It will also be shown at the ProMat Show in March 2023 at booth #: S4979. The AsReader paddle mechanism has settings to turn down the power, to avoid scanning stray tags or tags between the user and the target. There are two quarter-inch threaded "camera mounts" on the device that allow the end-user to extend the reach another 24 feet (7m) using an extension-pole when they want to reach up and only read a top shelf or items that are way out-of-reach, with or without reading all the tags between, like most readers would do.“There are so many uses for everything from retail to logistics/transportation and even manufacturing,” said AsReader Vice President Paul A. Whitney. “Narrow or high shelves in a store or warehouse are obvious, but not-so-obvious uses include situations like having a tall truck with RFID tagged pipes, but you only want to read the one tag on the highest pipe (without climbing up there). This scanner can be extended up to reach just that one tag you want to read and avoid the others.”While AsReader’s bestselling GUN-Type, the ASR-L251G is the choice of many for its 40ft (12m) read range and 1,100+ tags per second speed, some will opt instead for the PADDLE-Type for its special shape and these two key reasons:First, because the GUN-Type is linear it focuses its full power into a 60° aperture cone in front of it and the user must "wave" the device or they risk missing perpendicular tags. The PADDLE-Type instead uses a circular antenna, so it's reading all directions at once and doesn't require waving the device to read even perpendicular tags.And second, because the GUN-Type is hard-wired, using Bluetooth with it requires an optional ASA-112L "Bluetooth Dongle." Instead, the PADDLE-Type is intended for use with on-board Bluetooth, or can optionally be used hard-wired with a USB-C cable if desired.ASR-P252B “PADDLE-Type” AsReader specs:* Compatible with iOS, Android, and Windows.* Intended for use with either/both Bluetooth or hard-wired using USB-C.* Chargeable with a magnetic charging cord or USB-C cable.* Powered by a large, hot-swappable 3400 mAh Li-ion rechargeable battery.* Has a 2D/1D barcode scanner in addition to the RAIN UHF RFID Reader/Writer.* ~20ft (~6m) range and extendable an additional 24ft+ (7m+) using any standard, quarter-inch threaded extension-pole.* Compatible with UHF "sensor tags" for reading temperature and moisture.More information on AsReaderAsReader, Inc. is an Oregon Corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Asterisk, Inc of Japan. Asterisk was founded in 2006, headed by charismatic founder Noriyuki Suzuki with over 100 employees worldwide, headquartered in Osaka, Japan with offices in Tokyo, Nagano, and Kyoto, Japan, Dalian and Shenzhen in China, Rotterdam in The Netherlands, and Portland, Oregon in the USA. Major clients include manufacturers Toyota and Kawasaki, retailers Tokyu Hands and Aoyama, over 350 hospitals worldwide and two well-known logistics/delivery companies utilizing over 20,000 AsReaders each. Please visit https://AsReader.com for more information

AsReader has a solution to reading data that lies hidden and hard to reach with its extendable ASR-P252B PADDLE-Type AsReader