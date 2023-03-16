Expanding employment opportunities for racialized newcomer women

VANCOUVER, BC, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Every woman and girl in Canada should have the opportunity to reach their full potential and overcome the unique barriers that can sometimes stand in their way. These barriers can be particularly significant for racialized newcomer women. That's why the Government of Canada is helping racialized newcomer women find jobs by providing the support and services they need to succeed.

Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced today that the YWCA of Metro Vancouver will receive up to $1.1 million over two years, under the Racialized Newcomer Women Pilot, to support the Tech Connect program for newcomer women. Tech Connect helps prepare racialized newcomer women in the Greater Vancouver Area who are internationally-trained professionals with IT backgrounds. It connects them with professional networks and training that will help them to understand the unique workplace culture in Canada's IT sector and to find jobs related to their skills, education and experience more quickly and easily.

The Racialized Newcomer Women Pilot was designed to support the labour market access and advancement of racialized newcomer women through work placements, mentorship and women-only employment counselling. Extending funding to programs like Tech Connect demonstrates that the Government of Canada remains committed to supporting racialized newcomer women to find meaningful work in Canada and progress in their careers.

The YWCA of Metro Vancouver is among the many settlement programs that received funding under the Racialized Newcomer Women Pilot, and the Government of Canada is expected to announce funding for many more organizations across the country in the coming months.

Quotes:

"Racialized newcomer women face significant challenges in entering the workforce. We are working to break down these barriers to ensure all immigrants can work in jobs that align with their skills and experience. Programs like Tech Connect are taking important steps to combat gender- and race-based discrimination, giving women important opportunities to reach their fullest potential. I'm proud that the Government of Canada can be a partner in this work."

– Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"We are delighted to receive a two-year extension of the YWCA Tech Connect employment program from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. This grant will enable our program to support more newcomer women to secure rewarding careers in the tech industry. Thank you to the Government of Canada for recognizing this innovative and impactful program."

– Erin Seeley, Chief Executive Officer, YWCA Metro Vancouver

Quick facts:

In December 2022 , the Government of Canada announced up to $5.8 million in renewed funding through 2025 for 10 projects supported under the Racialized Newcomer Women Pilot. This funding is in addition to the $15 million over 2 years that was allocated in Budget 2021 to extend support for this pilot.

, the Government of announced up to in renewed funding through 2025 for 10 projects supported under the Racialized Newcomer Women Pilot. This funding is in addition to the over 2 years that was allocated in Budget 2021 to extend support for this pilot. The Racialized Newcomer Women Pilot supports organizations that deliver programs designed to address the barriers faced by racialized newcomer women, including gender- and race-based discrimination, unstable employment, and lack of affordable childcare. This initiative contributes to greater opportunities for racialized newcomer women to participate equally and fully in the economy.

The pandemic significantly exacerbated existing labour market barriers—and created new challenges—for racialized newcomer women. Labour Force Survey data from January to June 2021 shows that a significant unemployment gap persists between recent immigrant women and Canadian-born women (15.2% versus 8.0%).

shows that a significant unemployment gap persists between recent immigrant women and Canadian-born women (15.2% versus 8.0%). Funding for projects being extended will be provided up until March 31, 2025 .

Associated links:

Follow us:

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada