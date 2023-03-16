FyberX and Toyoshima Form an International Strategic Alliance

FyberX, a natural fiber product innovation and technology platform company, announces Toyoshima & Co. LTD, a global textile powerhouse, as the lead investor in its latest capital raise.

DANVILLE, Va. (PRWEB) March 15, 2023

FyberX, a natural fiber product innovation and technology platform company, is honored to announce that Toyoshima & Co. LTD, a global textile powerhouse, is leading its latest investment round. FyberX is executing its strategy to align with strategic investors interested in industrial-scale U.S.-grown hemp done right.

Ben Young, FyberX founder & CEO, "we consider an investment by a top textile supply chain leader to be a great honor and validation that our vision and technology align with market needs."

Toyoshima invested through its corporate venture capital fund, Fashion & Technology No.2 Investment Enterprise Partnership. According to Director and Operating Officer Kazuhisa Mizoguchi, "our vision is to deliver sustainable products to environmentally conscious consumers. Our investment arm's mission is to identify technologies, regenerative resources, and like-minded businesses to fulfill this important mission. We look forward to a productive relationship with Ben and his team and are eager to help scale U.S.-grown hemp."

Toyoshima and FyberX are committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as well as their own internal ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) goals. FyberX is confident that it can deliver regenerative hemp fiber using a bio-regional approach that benefits farmers, repairs soil health, rebuilds rural communities, and provides better alternatives to various industries, including textiles. FyberX will continue establishing partnerships to expand its platform and scale natural fibers such as hemp.

FyberX: FyberX is on a mission to create a healthier planet by revolutionizing how fibers are produced. Unlike traditional fiber producers, we use cutting-edge material science, green chemistry, and responsibly sourced natural fibers, like hemp, to create high-quality, eco-friendly textile fibers that are easily integrated into existing production processes. As a result, our drop-in fibers reduce the industrial environmental impact and deliver cost-effective solutions for our customers.

Toyoshima & Co., Ltd: Headquartered in Nagoya, Japan, the company is a trusted global leader in raw materials through finished products for the textile industry, with a demonstrated commitment to creating a sustainable lifestyle for consumers through sustainable material development.

