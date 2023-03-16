IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - 2023 Platinum Edition: Guide to Creating a World Class IT Function

DUBLIN, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The " IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - 2023 Platinum Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - Platnium Edition includes MS WORD formatted:

IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - Gold Edition

Full set of IT and Internet Job Descriptions

Now Includes IT Job Family Classificationand key job descriptions and new eReader format

IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - Gold Edition includes MS WORD formatted:

IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template

IT Infrastructure Electronic Forms

IT Infrastructure Policy Bundle

2023 Edition includes

Added ISO 28000 materials

Updated attached job descriptions to 2023 versions

Updated attached electronic forms to 2023 versions

Updated survey data to 2023 survey results includes WFH KPI Metrics data

Updated graphics

Compliance Updates added to Governance Strategy

The world has changed with additional compliance mandates continually added to meet security requirements. The turmoil caused by continued ransomware attacks on Information Technology and operational infrastructures is a wake-up call. Janco has responded with major updates to its IT Governance Template.

The 2023 Edition of IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template has just been updated to address cyberattacks and ransomware protection. The governance model addresses specific security requirements and contains IT best practices.

In order to see what changes need to be made to the governance of your enterprise, order and download Janco's IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template. This comprehensive governance model comes with a variety of highly-researched tools that will help you develop a fully compliant organizational response that fits the unique needs of your organization.

This is a must-do investment. The cost of doing nothing is too high.

The latest version of the IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template now includes full job descriptions for the Chief Information Officer, Chief Information Officer (small enterprise), Chief Digital Officer and the Digital Brand Manager. In addition, it is provided in three formats: MS WORD, pdf, and ePub (eReader).

IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - With the explosion of technology into every facet of the day-to-day business environment there is a need to define an effective infrastructure to support the operating environment; have a strategy for the deployment and technology; and clearly define responsibilities and accountabilities for the use and application of technology.

In most industries today, CEOs need a CIO who can be a true business partner, someone who can not only drive out costs from day-to-day operations, but strategically manage IT to enhance revenue and profits.

If the CIO is stuck in tunnel vision they may be scrambling to buy and implement one application after another and execute programs and projects without a clear sense of strategic priorities; wasting resources on applications and projects that are redundant, and carefully depreciating hardware to keep the accountants happy.

The IT environment is too complex to rely on outmoded ways to keep the business functioning and thriving flawlessly. To balance the many crucial and changing enterprise demands to move the organization forward, an IT governance process is required. This increases risks in expectations of IT --- the growth of the Internet, compliance concerns, mobile computing and advanced security risks - as reasons for the critical need for IT governance. Instituting a governance process can serve as a catalyst that can effectively bring together the dynamics of cross-enterprise communication and summarize key, relevant data to provide critical metrics to make informed decisions.

To support the process the IT Governance offering includes these ten (10) full job descriptions:

Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Chief Information Officer (CIO)

Chief Information Officer (small enterprise)

Chief Compliance Officer (CCO)

Chief Experience Officer (CXO)

Chief Security Officer (CSO)

Chief Data Officer

Chief Digital Officer

Chief Mobility Officer (CMO)

Digital Brand Manager

Key Topics Covered:

1. IT Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Summary

Benefits of IT Infrastructure Management

Base Assumptions and Objectives

Scope and Applicability

Operating Philosophy

Compliance

International Organization for Standardization

2. Strategy and Charter Statement of Authority

Chief Information Officer (CIO)

Functional IT Group Heads

IT Management Council

Users

3. IT Management Structure

Organizational Approach

[Enterprise] IT Group

[Enterprise] IT Resources

Functional IT Groups

4. Compliance

Objective

Responsibilities

CIO

IT Management Council

Functional IT Heads

Users

Auditors

5. IT Job Family Classification

6. Personnel Practices

Formal Job Descriptions

Hiring

Termination

Training

[Enterprise] Staff

Contractor Personnel

7. ERP and OMNI Commerce

Strategy

Top 10 Best Practices for OMNI Commerce Implementation

8. Controls

Types of Controls

Risks

Controls Standards

Logging and Audit Trails

9. Application Development Standards

10. Sammy

Quality Assurance Process

11. Service Requests

Policies

Process

Service Request Management

Equipment/Service Request

Problem Resolution Process

12. Local Area Networks (LANS)

Features

LAN Standards

LAN Councils and Workgroups

13. Backup & Recovery

Frequency Guidelines

Data Storage and Media Protection

Backup Program and Schedule

14. Disaster Recovery Plan

DRP Description

Critical Function Analysis

DRP Procedures for Critical Data

Backup Criteria

Backup Procedures

Storage Criteria

Business Recovery Procedures

Requirements for Recovery

Recovery Guidelines

Restoring Damaged Equipment

Recovery Management

Contingency Planning

Planning Activities

15. Security

IT Processing Area Classification

Classification Categories

Work Stations and Remote Terminals

Systems Security

Staff Member Security

Responsibilities

User Sensitive Positions

Network Security

Responsibilities

Violation Reporting and Follow-Up

16. Access Control - Physical Site

Separation of Duties

Least Privilege

Access Areas

Definitions of IT Access Control Zones

Responsibilities

Badges

Access Control Methods

Levels of Access Authority

Protection of Supporting Utilities

Resource Protection

17. Access Control - Software and Data

Resources to Be Protected

Basic Standards

Classification Of Data, Software, And Documentation

Access from Other Facilities

Authorization Verification

18. Facility Requirements

Physical Plan Considerations

Fire

Power

Air Conditioning

19. Other Technical Guides

20. Appendix

