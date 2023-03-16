IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - 2023 Platinum Edition: Guide to Creating a World Class IT Function
DUBLIN, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The " IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - 2023 Platinum Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - Platnium Edition includes MS WORD formatted:
- IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - Gold Edition
- Full set of IT and Internet Job Descriptions
Now Includes IT Job Family Classificationand key job descriptions and new eReader format
IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - Gold Edition includes MS WORD formatted:
- IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template
- IT Infrastructure Electronic Forms
- IT Infrastructure Policy Bundle
2023 Edition includes
- Added ISO 28000 materials
- Updated attached job descriptions to 2023 versions
- Updated attached electronic forms to 2023 versions
- Updated survey data to 2023 survey results includes WFH KPI Metrics data
- Updated graphics
Compliance Updates added to Governance Strategy
The world has changed with additional compliance mandates continually added to meet security requirements. The turmoil caused by continued ransomware attacks on Information Technology and operational infrastructures is a wake-up call. Janco has responded with major updates to its IT Governance Template.
The 2023 Edition of IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template has just been updated to address cyberattacks and ransomware protection. The governance model addresses specific security requirements and contains IT best practices.
In order to see what changes need to be made to the governance of your enterprise, order and download Janco's IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template. This comprehensive governance model comes with a variety of highly-researched tools that will help you develop a fully compliant organizational response that fits the unique needs of your organization.
This is a must-do investment. The cost of doing nothing is too high.
The latest version of the IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template now includes full job descriptions for the Chief Information Officer, Chief Information Officer (small enterprise), Chief Digital Officer and the Digital Brand Manager. In addition, it is provided in three formats: MS WORD, pdf, and ePub (eReader).
IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - With the explosion of technology into every facet of the day-to-day business environment there is a need to define an effective infrastructure to support the operating environment; have a strategy for the deployment and technology; and clearly define responsibilities and accountabilities for the use and application of technology.
In most industries today, CEOs need a CIO who can be a true business partner, someone who can not only drive out costs from day-to-day operations, but strategically manage IT to enhance revenue and profits.
If the CIO is stuck in tunnel vision they may be scrambling to buy and implement one application after another and execute programs and projects without a clear sense of strategic priorities; wasting resources on applications and projects that are redundant, and carefully depreciating hardware to keep the accountants happy.
The IT environment is too complex to rely on outmoded ways to keep the business functioning and thriving flawlessly. To balance the many crucial and changing enterprise demands to move the organization forward, an IT governance process is required. This increases risks in expectations of IT --- the growth of the Internet, compliance concerns, mobile computing and advanced security risks - as reasons for the critical need for IT governance. Instituting a governance process can serve as a catalyst that can effectively bring together the dynamics of cross-enterprise communication and summarize key, relevant data to provide critical metrics to make informed decisions.
To support the process the IT Governance offering includes these ten (10) full job descriptions:
- Chief Technology Officer (CTO)
- Chief Information Officer (CIO)
- Chief Information Officer (small enterprise)
- Chief Compliance Officer (CCO)
- Chief Experience Officer (CXO)
- Chief Security Officer (CSO)
- Chief Data Officer
- Chief Digital Officer
- Chief Mobility Officer (CMO)
- Digital Brand Manager
Key Topics Covered:
1. IT Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Summary
- Benefits of IT Infrastructure Management
- Base Assumptions and Objectives
- Scope and Applicability
- Operating Philosophy
- Compliance
- International Organization for Standardization
2. Strategy and Charter Statement of Authority
- Chief Information Officer (CIO)
- Functional IT Group Heads
- IT Management Council
- Users
3. IT Management Structure
- Organizational Approach
- [Enterprise] IT Group
- [Enterprise] IT Resources
- Functional IT Groups
4. Compliance
- Objective
- Responsibilities
- CIO
- IT Management Council
- Functional IT Heads
- Users
- Auditors
5. IT Job Family Classification
6. Personnel Practices
- Formal Job Descriptions
- Hiring
- Termination
- Training
- [Enterprise] Staff
- Contractor Personnel
7. ERP and OMNI Commerce
- Strategy
- Top 10 Best Practices for OMNI Commerce Implementation
8. Controls
- Types of Controls
- Risks
- Controls Standards
- Logging and Audit Trails
9. Application Development Standards
10. Sammy
- Quality Assurance Process
11. Service Requests
- Policies
- Process
- Service Request Management
- Equipment/Service Request
- Problem Resolution Process
12. Local Area Networks (LANS)
- Features
- LAN Standards
- LAN Councils and Workgroups
13. Backup & Recovery
- Frequency Guidelines
- Data Storage and Media Protection
- Backup Program and Schedule
14. Disaster Recovery Plan
- DRP Description
- Critical Function Analysis
- DRP Procedures for Critical Data
- Backup Criteria
- Backup Procedures
- Storage Criteria
- Business Recovery Procedures
- Requirements for Recovery
- Recovery Guidelines
- Restoring Damaged Equipment
- Recovery Management
- Contingency Planning
- Planning Activities
15. Security
- IT Processing Area Classification
- Classification Categories
- Work Stations and Remote Terminals
- Systems Security
- Staff Member Security
- Responsibilities
- User Sensitive Positions
- Network Security
- Responsibilities
- Violation Reporting and Follow-Up
16. Access Control - Physical Site
- Separation of Duties
- Least Privilege
- Access Areas
- Definitions of IT Access Control Zones
- Responsibilities
- Badges
- Access Control Methods
- Levels of Access Authority
- Protection of Supporting Utilities
- Resource Protection
17. Access Control - Software and Data
- Resources to Be Protected
- Basic Standards
- Classification Of Data, Software, And Documentation
- Access from Other Facilities
- Authorization Verification
18. Facility Requirements
- Physical Plan Considerations
- Fire
- Power
- Air Conditioning
19. Other Technical Guides
20. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tbsstd
