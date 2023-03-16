Guster to Perform with Howard County Youth Orchestra at Merriweather Post Pavilion on May 21, 2023

A first-ever collaboration bringing together local youth musicians with a nationally renowned touring group is part of a larger partnership between arts organizations and the school system

COLUMBIA, Md., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Downtown Columbia Arts and Culture Commission (DCACC) is excited to announce that iconic alternative-rock band Guster will be performing alongside the Howard County Youth Orchestra at Merriweather Post Pavilion on May 21.

The concert promises to be a unique and unforgettable family-friendly experience and a first-of-its kind collaboration at the famed venue. The concert will combine the talents of both a seasoned, professional touring group making their fifth appearance at Merriweather and the young, highly skilled musicians from across Howard County public high schools. Opening the concert will be Nashville-based artist Kyshona performing with two accompanying vocalists.

Ian Kennedy, Executive Director of the Downtown Columbia Arts and Culture Commission the presenter of this performance and nonprofit owner of the pavilion shared his enthusiasm for the concert: "We are dedicated to creating memorable experiences at Merriweather, and this performance promises to be unforgettable. We're excited to showcase the talents of young musicians from our community, bringing together different generations of music lovers in one amazing concert."

The Howard County Youth Orchestra is composed of high school students ranging from ages 14 to 18 who perform as part of the Howard County Public School System's Gifted and Talented Orchestra program, which has been recognized as one of the premier youth orchestras in the Mid-Atlantic region. This will be their first performance at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

"I am excited to collaborate with the Downtown Columbia Arts and Culture Commission to provide students with opportunities for musical performances such as this," said HCPSS Superintendent Dr. Michael J. Martirano. "I am pleased that we have been able to leverage our community partners to provide students access to world class musical performance experiences. These types of robust arts programming are a terrific way to inspire students and at the same time strengthen our community."

"It is an exciting time for our Howard County Arts ecosystem," said Terry Eberhardt, HCPSS Coordinator of Music. "Our students, parents, teachers, business partners and greater community coming together for the betterment of humanity is inspirational and powerful. We are proud of our students and look forward to this groundbreaking opportunity to collaborate with Guster at the legendary Merriweather Post Pavilion. This show promises to be EPIC!"

"Our collective vision is to work alongside our young people to create a safe, engaged community where everyone is welcomed, supported, and encouraged to be their best self, which is why we established the YEP! Program (Youth Engagement Program)," said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. "The partnership of Guster and the Howard County Youth Orchestra is a manifestation of the community engagement we strive for in Howard County, and what makes us the best place to live, work, play, and grow for all."

Guster has been entertaining fans with pop-rock hits like Overexcited, Amsterdam, Satellite, and Do You Love Me for over three decades, building a dedicated fanbase around the world along the way. The band also has a storied history of symphonic performances with The Boston Pops, Colorado Symphony, and the Omaha Symphony, among others, and this summer they are performing with The Pops and the San Diego symphony. This will be their first performance with a youth symphony.

"Providing musical experiences for local students that are engaging, enriching, and educational is core to DCACC's mission and rooted in the organizations and our community's values," said Kennedy. "We look forward to building this partnership and offering more opportunities for more students."

Tickets for the Guster concert will go on sale on March 17, 2023, at 10 am EST, and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or at the Merriweather Post Pavilion box office. This one-night-only engagement is not to be missed, bridging together generations of artists and fans to create an extraordinary experience for music lovers of all ages.

This performance is the result of a partnership between the Downtown Columbia Arts and Culture Commission, the Columbia Festival of the Arts, and Howard County Public School System, and is made possible in part by support of Howard County Government, the Howard County Arts Council, the Maryland State Arts Council and DCACC's donors and sponsors.

For more information, please visit the Downtown Columbia Arts and Culture Commission website at www.dcacc.info.

About the Downtown Columbia Arts and Culture Commission:

The Downtown Columbia Arts and Culture Commission is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that owns Merriweather Post Pavilion and is dedicated to growing arts, culture, and community. As the community steward of Merriweather Post Pavilion, DCACC collaborates with community partners, businesses, government, and educational institutions to produce, present, and promote artistic, learning and community programs that engage, uplift, and inspire and that are accessible and welcoming to all.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guster-to-perform-with-howard-county-youth-orchestra-at-merriweather-post-pavilion-on-may-21-2023-301773562.html

SOURCE Downtown Columbia Arts and Culture Commission Inc