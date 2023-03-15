N.C. Department of Commerce Honors 2022 N.C. Main Street Award Winners

Statesville, N.C.

Nine communities will receive awards for excellence in downtown revitalization during the North Carolina Main Street Awards Ceremony in Statesville this evening. Assistant Secretary of Rural Development Kenny Flowers, and Director of the North Carolina Main Street and Rural Planning Center Liz Parham, will present the awards in categories that include economic vitality, design, promotion, and organization.

“These projects are significant improvements to our rural communities,” said N.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “The Main Street program is helping communities identify their best assets for economic growth and prosperity, and I am pleased to honor them for the great initiative and work that they are doing to improve their downtown districts.”

“Using private and public investments and historic tax credits, our Main Street communities are committed to revitalizing their downtowns,” added Flowers. “From new construction infill projects to local events and public space improvement projects, these honorees represent the vision of local governments, economic developers, and other private-public partnerships that communities need to thrive.”

The North Carolina Main Street & Rural Planning Center works in regions, counties, cities, towns, downtown districts and in designated North Carolina Main Street communities, to inspire placemaking through building asset-based economic development strategies that achieve measurable results such as investment, business growth and jobs.

The following projects received 2022 Awards of Merit:

Small Town Main Street Awards

Design

Main Street Awards

Organization

Best Economic Recovery Initiative

Lenoir - Pivots, Participation, & Patronage (PPP) with Digital Platforms Initiatives

Best Volunteer Recruitment, Training, and Recognition

Belmont - Main Street Volunteer Meetup & Appreciation

Promotion

Best Downtown Special Event or Event Series

Belmont - Moonlight on Main

Economic Vitality

Best Adaptive Reuse Project

Wake Forest - The Loading Dock

- The Loading Dock Waxhaw - Waxhaw’s Livery Stables

Best Infill Building Project

Belmont - North Main Station

- North Main Station Fuquay-Varina - The Spring Townhomes

- The Spring Townhomes Garner - Garner Recreation Center

- Garner Recreation Center Salisbury - Bankett Station

Design

Best Outdoor Space Improvement

Mount Airy - The Andy Griffith Plaza

- The Andy Griffith Plaza Salisbury - Bell Town Green Park

“This is the twenty-third year that N.C. Main Street and Small Town Main Street communities have been recognized by the N.C. Department of Commerce,” said Liz Parham, Director of the NC Main Street & Rural Planning Center. “It is a time of celebration for the high-quality improvements, investment, job creation and the enhanced qualify of life that has occurred in small and medium-sized towns and cities across the state.”

A panel of judges chose this year’s award winners from more than 25 nominations submitted by 16 Main Street and Small Town Main Street communities statewide.

