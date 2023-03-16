Scientology Volunteer Ministers Join the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment To Clean Up Joburg
The Gauteng Department of Agriculture, Rural Development & Environment with the volunteers with the aim of cleaning up the Joburg Central Business District
We are going to plant millions of trees in this city and I believe together we can actually achieve that goal of a greener city.”JOHANNESBURG , GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the 10th till the 14th of March, the Gauteng Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment has been cleaning up the Joburg Cental Business District in an effort to combat illegal dumping and reverse the further deteriorating inner city structure. The movement for a cleaner Joburg attracted participation from many organizations ranging from ward counsellors, Joburg City Parks and Zoo, Clean City SA, Green Development Foundation, Scientology Volunteer Ministers, World Urban Parks and Bree Taxi Rank management team.
— Director in the Department of Agriculture
Armed with determination and the goal of a clean and environmentally friendly Joburg, over 2000 participants rolled up their sleeves and got to work.
Upon arriving in inner parts of Joburg on the first day, they were immediately met with tons and tons of rubble and litter that has been accumulating for years to a point of health hazard. They moved block from block leaving no trash behind in the pursuit for a cleaner Johannesburg.
“ The place was filled with all kinds of imaginable rubbish from years of litter and neglect, “ said Sandile Hlayisi, Chairperson of the Scientology Volunteer Minister. “ Despite the huge task ahead, the Department of Agriculture actually managed to successfully get us all to work together to beautify our beloved Jozi. It is truly a beautiful site to see us all working together to tackle the litter that has taken over the City,” concluded Hlayisi.
The Department and it’s stakeholders sponsored the cleanup with refuse bags that were immediately put to use by the Volunteers who filled tons and tons of them with rubbish.
The cleanup campaign was also used as a platform to bring awareness on the importance of having a greener City. The MEC, Mbali Hlophe of the Department was present on the 3rd day along with Joburg City Parks and Zoo and others planting trees across the city. According to Hlophe, the cleanup campaign and tree planting in the city should be one a regular activity with the aim of rescuing Johannesburg City from the clutches of illegal dumping and promote better health in the community.
Mr. Mkwana, a director in the Department who has been spearheading the #BontlekeBotho clean up campaign was also very impressed with the participation from the community.
According to Mkwana, they are a Department of action and not just talk, hence this drive to create a cleaner Joburg. “ We are going to plant millions of trees in this city and I believe together we can actually achieve that goal of a greener city“, concluded Mkwana.
