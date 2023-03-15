JOYY Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company,” formerly known as YY Inc.), a global video-based social media company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights1

Net revenues were US$604.9 million, compared to US$663.7 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

were US$604.9 million, compared to US$663.7 million in the corresponding period of 2021. Net loss from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY 2 was US$377.5 million, compared to net income of US$73.2 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to an impairment loss from an equity method investment recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022.

was US$377.5 million, compared to net income of US$73.2 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to an impairment loss from an equity method investment recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY3 was US$50.0 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of US$98.3 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Highlights

Net revenues were US$2,411.5 million, compared to US$2,619.1 million in 2021.

were US$2,411.5 million, compared to US$2,619.1 million in 2021. Net i ncome from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY was US$128.9 million, compared to net loss of US$115.9 million in 2021, primarily as a result of improved gross margin, disciplined marketing spending and enhanced operating efficiency at the group level.

was US$128.9 million, compared to net loss of US$115.9 million in 2021, primarily as a result of improved gross margin, disciplined marketing spending and enhanced operating efficiency at the group level. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY was US$199.3 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of US$108.9 million in 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights

Average mobile MAUs of Bigo Live increased by 14.3% to 36.8 million from 32.2 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

increased by 14.3% to 36.8 million from 32.2 million in the corresponding period of 2021. Average mobile MAUs of Likee decreased by 32.4% to 45.3 million from 67.0 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement.

decreased by 32.4% to 45.3 million from 67.0 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement. Average mobile MAUs of Hago decreased by 29.5% to 6.7 million from 9.5 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement.

decreased by 29.5% to 6.7 million from 9.5 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement. Global average mobile MAUs 4 decreased by 4.3% to 267.9 million from 280.0 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to the decrease in average mobile MAUs of Likee and Hago.

decreased by 4.3% to 267.9 million from 280.0 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to the decrease in average mobile MAUs of Likee and Hago. Total number of paying users of BIGO (including Bigo Live, Likee and imo) 5 increased by 2.6% to 1.55 million from 1.51 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

(including Bigo Live, Likee and imo) increased by 2.6% to 1.55 million from 1.51 million in the corresponding period of 2021. Average revenue per paying user of BIGO (including Bigo Live, Likee and imo)6 decreased to US$251.3 from US$320.2 in the corresponding period of 2021.

Mr. David Xueling Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JOYY, commented, “2022 marked a year of uncertainty for global companies, as we continued to navigate a complex macro environment. Despite these short-term challenges, we have taken actions to remain focused on the cultivation of our user community, improve content quality, deepen user engagement on our products, and prioritize sustainable, high-quality growth. By concentrating on the factors that we can control, and backed by our strong execution capabilities, our efforts yielded meaningful results. Specifically, we continued our path to sustainable profitability at the group level for the second consecutive year. Bigo Live's MAUs grew by 14.3% year over year in the quarter, continuing the trajectory of accelerating growth. We also remained committed to returning value to shareholders in 2022, as we paid cash dividends in an aggregate amount of US$145.9 million in accordance with our quarterly dividend policy and repurchased a total of US$138.1 million of shares under the authorized share repurchase program.”

“Looking ahead, although we still expect to face certain near-term macro uncertainties, we are confident that long-term opportunities in global markets remain enormous. We will remain adaptive to the macro environment, and in the meantime, we will prioritize resources allocation to businesses that align with our long-term strategies and are expected to shape our core capabilities. With our proven resilient business model and strong cash position, we believe we will be better positioned to capture long-term growth opportunities and generate sustainable shareholder value.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NET REVENUES

Net revenues were US$604.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to US$663.7 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Live streaming revenues were US$527.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to US$620.9 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to the decrease in the average revenue per paying user of BIGO, as global macroeconomic uncertainties and the appreciation of U.S. dollars against certain other local currencies negatively affected users’ paying activities.

Other revenues increased by 80.9% to US$77.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from US$42.8 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues decreased by 10.8% to US$392.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from US$440.2 million in the corresponding period of 2021. Revenue-sharing fees and content costs were US$247.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to US$297.3 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Gross profit was US$212.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to US$223.5 million in the corresponding period of 2021. Gross margin improved to 35.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 33.7% in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to optimization of revenue sharing cost and other operational costs.

OPERATING INCOME

Operating expenses were US$231.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to US$168.2 million in the corresponding period of 2021. Among the operating expenses, sales and marketing expenses decreased to US$100.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from US$112.6 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to the Company’s reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement for Likee and Hago. Research and development expenses increased to US$73.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from US$29.3 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to increased personnel-related expenses of BIGO and the recent consolidation of an investee.

Operating loss was US$14.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to operating income of US$60.6 million in the corresponding period of 2021. Operating loss margin was 2.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to operating income margin of 9.1% in the corresponding period of 2021.

Non-GAAP operating income7 was US$27.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to US$83.5 million in the corresponding period of 2021. Non-GAAP operating income margin8 was 4.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 12.6% in the corresponding period of 2021.

NET INCOME

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY was US$377.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net income of US$73.2 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to an impairment loss of US$417.2 million from an equity method investment recognized in share of loss in equity method investments during the quarter.

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY was US$50.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to US$98.3 million in the corresponding period of 2021. Non-GAAP net income margin9 was 8.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to non-GAAP net income margin of 14.8% in the corresponding period of 2021.

NET INCOME PER ADS

Diluted net loss from continuing operations per ADS10 was US$5.38 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to diluted net income of US$0.85 in the corresponding period of 2021.

Non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS11 was US$0.65 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to US$1.15 in the corresponding period of 2021.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOWS

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits, restricted short-term deposits and short-term investments of US$4,288.7 million. For the fourth quarter of 2022, net cash from operating activities was US$75.6 million.

SHARES OUTSTANDING

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had a total of 1,392.7 million common shares outstanding, representing the equivalent of 69.6 million ADSs assuming the conversion of all ordinary shares into ADSs.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Net revenues for the full year of 2022 were US$2,411.5 million, compared to US$2,619.1 million in 2021.

Operating income was US$50.7 million for the full year of 2022, compared to operating loss of US$106.7 million in 2021. Operating income margin was 2.1 % in 2022, compared to operating loss margin of 4.1% in 2021.

Non-GAAP operating income for the full year of 2022 increased by 127.3% to US$164.0 million from US$72.1 million in 2021. Non-GAAP operating income margin was 6.8 % in 2022, compared to 2.8% in 2021.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY for the full year of 2022 was US$128.9 million, compared to net loss of US$115.9 million in 2021. Net income margin for the full year of 2022 was 5.3%, compared to net loss margin of 4.4% in 2021.

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY for the full year of 2022 increased by 83.0% to US$199.3 million from US$108.9 million in 2021. Non-GAAP net income margin for the full year of 2022 was 8.3%, compared to 4.2% in 2021.

Diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS for the full year of 2022 was US$1.59, compared to diluted net loss of US$1.60 in 2021. Non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS was US$2.54 in 2022, compared to US$1.32 in the corresponding period of 2021.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company expects net revenues to be between US$552 million and US$570 million. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to changes, particularly as to the potential impact from increasing macroeconomic uncertainties.

Quarterly Dividend

The Company’s board of directors approved a quarterly dividend policy in 2020, taking the policies adopted on August 11, 2020 and November 16, 2020, respectively, as a whole, for three years commencing in the fourth quarter of 2020. Pursuant to this quarterly dividend policy, the board of directors has accordingly declared a dividend of US$0.51 per ADS, or US$0.0255 per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, which is expected to be paid on April 28, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 13, 2023. The ex-dividend date will be April 12, 2023. Under the policy, the board of directors of the Company reserves the discretion relating to the determination to make dividend distributions and the amount of such distributions in any particular quarter, depending on the Company’s operations and earnings, cash flow, financial condition and other relevant factors.

Recent Developments

Share Repurchase Program

In November 2021, the Company announced that its board of directors has authorized an additional share repurchase plan under which the Company may repurchase up to US$1 billion of its shares between November 2021 and November 2022 (the “2021 Share Repurchase Program”). In November 2022, the Company’s board of directors authorized the continued usage of the unutilized quota under the 2021 Share Repurchase Program, which amounted to US$800 million then, for another 12-month period beginning from the end of November 2022. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company had repurchased US$31.8 million of its shares, bringing the cumulative repurchases in the full year of 2022 to approximately US$138.1 million. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had repurchased approximately US$173.8 million of its shares pursuant to the 2021 Share Repurchase Program, as amended.

About JOYY Inc.

JOYY is a leading global social media company that enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media. On a mission to connect people and enrich their lives through video, JOYY currently operates several social products, including Bigo Live for live streaming, Likee for short-form videos, Hago for multiplayer social interaction and entertainment, and instant messaging product and others. The Company has created a highly engaging and vibrant user community for users across the globe. JOYY’s ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as JOYY’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. JOYY may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JOYY’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: JOYY’s goals and strategies; JOYY’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the global online communication social platform market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; JOYY’s ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in global economic and business conditions; the impact of the COVID-19 to JOYY’s business operations and the global economy; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JOYY’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and JOYY does not undertake any obligation to update any forward- looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). JOYY uses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating (loss) margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, non-GAAP net (loss) margin attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY, and basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business. Non-GAAP operating (loss) margin is non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations is net income (loss) from continuing operations excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business, (loss) gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments(refers to share of income (loss) from equity method investments resulting from non-recurring or non-cash items of the equity method investments), gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items. Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, (loss) gain on disposal and deemed disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain on disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. Non-GAAP net (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY is net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, (loss) gain on disposal and deemed disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain on disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. After the non-GAAP reconciliation, non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interests of JOYY is equal to the non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations per ADS is non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of above reconciling items adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, (ii) impairment of goodwill and investments, gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business, (loss) gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders, which may not be recurring in its business, and (iii) income tax expenses and non-GAAP adjustments for net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders, which are affected by above non-GAAP reconciling items. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company’s net income (loss) for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release.

1 On November 16, 2020, the Company entered into definitive agreements with Baidu, Inc. (“Baidu”). Pursuant to the agreements, Baidu would acquire JOYY’s domestic video-based entertainment live streaming business (“YY Live”), which includes YY mobile app, YY.com website and PC YY, among others, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$3.6 billion in cash, subject to certain adjustments. Subsequently, the sale was substantially completed on February 8, 2021, with certain customary matters remaining to be completed in the future, including necessary regulatory approvals from government authorities. As a result, the historical financial results of YY Live are reflected in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations and the Company ceased consolidation of YY Live business since February 8, 2021. On August 22, 2022, the Company announced that it has entered into a share subscription agreement with Shopline Corporation Limited (“Shopline”). As a result of and upon the closing of the proposed financing transaction, the financial results of Shopline have been fully consolidated by the Company since September 6, 2022. The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated.

For the avoidance of confusion, the continuing operations for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022, the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022 as presented in this press release primarily consisted of BIGO, excluding YY Live.

2 Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, is net income (loss) from continuing operations less net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholders.

3 Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net loss from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investment, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments which refer to those similar non-GAAP reconciling items of the Company, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds amortization to face value, income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments and non-GAAP adjustments for net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. These adjustments amounted to US$427.6 million and US$25.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

4 Refers to mobile average monthly active users of the social entertainment platforms operated by the Company, including Bigo Live, Likee, imo and Hago. Average mobile MAU for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of the Company’s mobile active users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period.

5 The paying users are calculated by number of paying users during a given period as the cumulative number of registered user accounts that have purchased virtual items or other products and services on platforms including Bigo Live, Likee and imo at least once during the relevant period.

6 Average revenue per user is calculated by dividing our total revenues from live streaming on platforms including Bigo Live, Likee and imo during a given period by the number of paying users for our live streaming services on these platforms for that period.

7 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and investments and gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

8 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP operating income (loss) as a percentage of net revenues. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

9 Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY as a percentage of net revenues.

10 ADS is American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents twenty Class A common shares of the Company. Diluted net income (loss) per ADS is net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS.

11 Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) from continuing operations per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per ADS. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

JOYY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

December

31,

2021 December

31,

2022 US$ US$ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,837,185 1,214,449 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 297,022 303,370 Short-term deposits 1,604,198 2,360,545 Restricted short-term deposits 285 47,741 Short-term investments 946,543 362,640 Accounts receivable, net 114,372 117,927 Amounts due from related parties 56,984 1,794 Prepayments and other current assets(1) 213,733 236,183 Total current assets 5,070,322 4,644,649 Non-current assets Investments 1,022,455 660,404 Property and equipment, net 365,392 343,201 Land use rights, net 370,052 330,005 Intangible assets, net 312,082 398,300 Right-of-use assets, net 16,565 33,196 Goodwill 1,958,263 2,649,307 Other non-current assets 4,881 12,591 Total non-current assets 4,049,690 4,427,004 Total assets 9,120,012 9,071,653 Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity Short-term loan - 37,270 Accounts payable 18,011 56,000 Deferred revenue 60,910 86,014 Advances from customers 3,426 3,532 Income taxes payable 65,738 78,103 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities(1) 2,345,838 2,360,002 Amounts due to related parties 6,931 3,225 Lease liabilities due within one year 11,041 12,451 Convertible bonds - 435,087 Total current liabilities 2,511,895 3,071,684 Non-current liabilities Convertible bonds 924,077 401,173 Lease liabilities 5,734 21,601 Deferred revenue 6,422 9,765 Deferred tax liabilities 36,214 64,262 Other non-current liabilities 7,372 436 Total non-current liabilities 979,819 497,237 Total liabilities 3,491,714 3,568,921





JOYY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

December

31,

2021 December

31,

2022 US$ US$ Mezzanine equity 65,833 91,366 Shareholders’ equity Class A common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 and 10,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,317,840,464 shares issued and 1,146,336,305 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021; 1,317,840,464 shares issued and 1,066,177,028 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022, respectively) 13 13 Class B common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 326,509,555 and 326,509,555 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 3 3 Treasury Shares (US$0.00001 par value; 171,504,159 and 251,663,436 shares held as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022, respectively) (526,724 ) (655,141 ) Additional paid-in capital 3,246,523 3,277,978 Statutory reserves 26,804 32,536 Retained earnings 2,712,534 2,685,063 Accumulated other comprehensive income 69,175 (162,235 ) Total JOYY Inc.’s shareholders’ equity 5,528,328 5,178,217 Non-controlling interests 34,137 233,149 Total shareholders’ equity 5,562,465 5,411,366 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity 9,120,012 9,071,653





(1) JOYY has ceased consolidation of YY Live business since February 8, 2021 and classified and presented all the related assets and liabilities related to YY Live business on a net basis within prepayments and other current assets. The considerations received by the Company so far were recorded as advance payments received within accrued liabilities and other current liabilities.





JOYY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December

31,

2021 September

30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December

31,

2021 December

31,

2022 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Net revenues Live streaming(1) 620,868 542,757 527,423 2,476,790 2,225,518 Others 42,841 43,972 77,486 142,261 185,998 Total net revenues 663,709 586,729 604,909 2,619,051 2,411,516 Cost of revenues(2) (440,187 ) (366,514 ) (392,579 ) (1,781,150 ) (1,559,388 ) Gross profit 223,522 220,215 212,330 837,901 852,128 Operating expenses(2) Research and development expenses (29,306 ) (61,207 ) (73,626 ) (279,781 ) (261,807 ) Sales and marketing expenses (112,577 ) (96,841 ) (100,812 ) (468,407 ) (400,435 ) General and administrative expenses (26,343 ) (44,165 ) (41,886 ) (221,731 ) (141,826 ) Goodwill impairment - - (14,830 ) - (14,830 ) Total operating expenses (168,226 ) (202,213 ) (231,154 ) (969,919 ) (818,898 ) Gain on disposal of subsidiaries - - - 4,959 - Other income 5,277 1,825 4,653 20,376 17,505 Operating income (loss) 60,573 19,827 (14,171 ) (106,683 ) 50,735 Interest expenses (3,265 ) (3,163 ) (3,182 ) (14,475 ) (12,770 ) Interest income and investment income 21,272 24,967 32,020 91,233 93,148 Foreign currency exchange (losses) gain, net (2,183 ) 15,564 (13,043 ) (13,377 ) 11,666 (Loss) gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments (2,073 ) 223 2,365 (23,762 ) 4,113 Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments 13,106 430,622 12,532 (15,435 ) 424,304 Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative 4,024 56,159 1,087 5,291 63,378 Other non-operating expenses - - - (381 ) - Income (loss) before income tax expenses 91,454 544,199 17,608 (77,589 ) 634,574 Income tax expenses (3,081 ) (7,881 ) (4,555 ) (25,745 ) (34,575 ) Income (loss) before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes 88,373 536,318 13,053 (103,334 ) 599,999 Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes (20,288 ) (26,800 ) (403,105 ) (26,217 ) (498,431 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 68,085 509,518 (390,052 ) (129,551 ) 101,568 Net income from discontinued operations - - - 35,567 - Net income (loss) 68,085 509,518 (390,052 ) (93,984 ) 101,568 Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholders 5,161 5,735 12,516 13,691 27,323 Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. 73,246 515,253 (377,536 ) (80,293 ) 128,891 Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. 73,246 515,253 (377,536 ) (115,860 ) 128,891 Net income from discontinued operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. - - - 35,567 - Accretion of subsidiaries’ redeemable convertible preferred shares to redemption value (1,250 ) (1,396 ) (1,530 ) (5,236 ) (5,426 ) Cumulative dividend on subsidiary’s Series A Preferred Shares (1,000 ) (1,000 ) (1,000 ) (4,000 ) (4,000 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. 70,996 512,857 (380,066 ) (89,529 ) 119,465





Including: Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. 70,996 512,857 (380,066 ) (125,096 ) 119,465 Net income from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. - - - 35,567 -





JOYY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December

31,

2021 September

30,

2022 December

31,

2022 December

31,

2021 December

31,

2022 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Net income (loss) per ADS —Basic 0.92 7.12 (5.38 ) (1.14 ) 1.66 Continuing operations 0.92 7.12 (5.38 ) (1.60 ) 1.66 Discontinued operations - - - 0.46 - —Diluted 0.85 6.28 (5.38 ) (1.14 ) 1.59 Continuing operations 0.85 6.28 (5.38 ) (1.60 ) 1.59 Discontinued operations - - - 0.46 - Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net income (loss) per ADS —Basic 76,863,050 72,060,234 70,629,666 78,100,800 71,969,510 —Diluted 87,843,898 82,157,570 70,629,666 78,100,800 82,272,422



(1) Live streaming revenues by geographical areas were as follows:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December

31,

2021 September

30,

2022 December

31,

2022 December

31,

2021 December

31,

2022 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Mainland China 105,781 118,598 107,448 426,236 464,919 Others 515,087 424,159 419,975 2,050,554 1,760,599



(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December

31,

2021 September

30,

2022 December

31,

2022 December

31,

2021 December

31,

2022 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues 1,972 1,056 1,240 8,089 8,185 Research and development expenses 5,811 6,649 7,018 24,053 25,170 Sales and marketing expenses 283 (62 ) 306 1,285 777 General and administrative expenses 2,460 2,182 2,426 (45 ) 9,964





JOYY INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December

31,

2021 September

30,

2022 December

31,

2022 December

31,

2021 December

31,

2022 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Operating income (loss) 60,573 19,827 (14,171 ) (106,683 ) 50,735 Share-based compensation expenses 10,526 9,825 10,990 33,382 44,096 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 12,401 13,474 16,108 56,775 54,356 Impairment of goodwill and investments - - 14,830 93,632 14,830 Gain on disposal of subsidiaries - - - (4,959 ) - Non-GAAP operating income 83,500 43,126 27,757 72,147 164,017 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 68,085 509,518 (390,052 ) (129,551 ) 101,568 Share-based compensation expenses 10,526 9,825 10,990 33,382 44,096 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 12,401 13,474 16,108 56,775 54,356 Impairment of goodwill and investments - - 14,830 93,632 14,830 Gain on disposal of subsidiaries - - - (4,959 ) - Loss (gain) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments 2,073 (223 ) (2,365 ) 23,762 (4,113 ) (Gain) loss on fair value change of investments (13,106 ) (430,622 ) (12,532 ) 15,435 (424,304 ) Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments 13,313 26,679 406,073 7,341 456,669 Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative (4,024 ) (56,159 ) (1,087 ) (5,291 ) (63,378 ) Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value 616 601 601 2,737 2,450 Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments 3,496 (2,591 ) 72 2,756 (3,204 ) Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations 93,380 70,502 42,638 96,019 178,970 Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. 70,996 512,857 (380,066 ) (125,096 ) 119,465 Share-based compensation expenses 10,526 9,825 10,990 33,382 44,096 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 12,401 13,474 16,108 56,775 54,356 Impairment of goodwill and investments - - 14,830 93,632 14,830 Gain on disposal of subsidiaries - - - (4,959 ) - Loss (gain) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments 2,073 (223 ) (2,365 ) 23,762 (4,113 ) (Gain) loss on fair value change of investments (13,106 ) (430,622 ) (12,532 ) 15,435 (424,304 ) Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments 13,313 26,679 406,073 7,341 456,669 Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative (4,024 ) (56,159 ) (1,087 ) (5,291 ) (63,378 ) Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value 616 601 601 2,737 2,450 Accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders 2,250 2,396 2,530 9,236 9,426 Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments 3,496 (2,591 ) 72 2,756 (3,204 ) Non-GAAP adjustments for net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders (267 ) 698 (5,134 ) (832 ) (6,995 ) Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY Inc. 98,274 76,935 50,020 108,878 199,298





Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations per ADS —Basic 1.28 1.07 0.71 1.39 2.77 —Diluted 1.15 0.96 0.65 1.32 2.54 Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations per ADS —Basic 76,863,050 72,060,234 70,629,666 78,100,800 71,969,510 —Diluted 87,843,898 82,157,570 80,812,793 90,356,389 82,272,422





JOYY INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Bigo All other Elimination(1) Total US$ US$ US$ US$ Net revenues Live streaming 452,425 74,998 - 527,423 Others 24,038 53,480 (32 ) 77,486 Total net revenues 476,463 128,478 (32 ) 604,909 Cost of revenues(2) (296,865 ) (95,746 ) 32 (392,579 ) Gross profit 179,598 32,732 - 212,330 Operating expenses(2) Research and development expenses (39,927 ) (33,699 ) - (73,626 ) Sales and marketing expenses (75,458 ) (25,354 ) - (100,812 ) General and administrative expenses (12,394 ) (29,492 ) - (41,886 ) Goodwill impairment - (14,830 ) - (14,830 ) Total operating expenses (127,779 ) (103,375 ) - (231,154 ) Other income 3,904 749 - 4,653 Operating income (loss) 55,723 (69,894 ) - (14,171 ) Interest expenses (1,311 ) (2,884 ) 1,013 (3,182 ) Interest income and investment income 4,400 28,633 (1,013 ) 32,020 Foreign currency exchange losses, net (12,250 ) (793 ) - (13,043 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative - 1,087 - 1,087 Gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments - 2,365 - 2,365 Gain on fair value change of investments 1,612 10,920 - 12,532 Income (loss) before income tax expenses 48,174 (30,566 ) - 17,608 Income tax expenses (3,523 ) (1,032 ) - (4,555 ) Income (loss) before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes 44,651 (31,598 ) - 13,053 Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes - (403,105 ) - (403,105 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 44,651 (434,703 ) - (390,052 )

(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among Bigo and all other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between Bigo and all other segments.



(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Bigo All other Total US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues 680 560 1,240 Research and development expenses 3,158 3,860 7,018 Sales and marketing expenses 122 184 306 General and administrative expenses 850 1,576 2,426





JOYY INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Bigo All other Total US$ US$ US$ Operating income (loss) 55,723 (69,894 ) (14,171 ) Share-based compensation expenses 4,810 6,180 10,990 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 11,225 4,883 16,108 Impairment of goodwill and investments - 14,830 14,830 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 71,758 (44,001 ) 27,757 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 44,651 (434,703 ) (390,052 ) Share-based compensation expenses 4,810 6,180 10,990 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 11,225 4,883 16,108 Impairment of goodwill and investments - 14,830 14,830 Gain on fair value change of investments (1,612 ) (10,920 ) (12,532 ) Gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments - (2,365 ) (2,365 ) Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments - 406,073 406,073 Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative - (1,087 ) (1,087 ) Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value - 601 601 Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (1,415 ) 1,487 72 Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations 57,659 (15,021 ) 42,638

JOYY INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Bigo All other Elimination(1) Total US$ US$ US$ US$ Net revenues Live streaming 459,020 83,737 - 542,757 Others 24,312 19,709 (49 ) 43,972 Total net revenues 483,332 103,446 (49 ) 586,729 Cost of revenues(2) (292,662 ) (73,901 ) 49 (366,514 ) Gross profit 190,670 29,545 - 220,215 Operating expenses(2) Research and development expenses (35,618 ) (25,589 ) - (61,207 ) Sales and marketing expenses (75,460 ) (21,381 ) - (96,841 ) General and administrative expenses (22,715 ) (21,450 ) - (44,165 ) Total operating expenses (133,793 ) (68,420 ) - (202,213 ) Other income 1,088 737 - 1,825 Operating income (loss) 57,965 (38,138 ) - 19,827 Interest expenses (1,242 ) (2,873 ) 952 (3,163 ) Interest income and investment income 2,439 23,480 (952 ) 24,967 Foreign currency exchange gains, net 15,388 176 - 15,564 Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative - 56,159 - 56,159 Gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments - 223 - 223 Gain on fair value change of investments 367 430,255 - 430,622 Income before income tax expenses 74,917 469,282 - 544,199 Income tax expenses (4,435 ) (3,446 ) - (7,881 ) Income before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes 70,482 465,836 - 536,318 Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes - (26,800 ) - (26,800 ) Net income from continuing operations 70,482 439,036 - 509,518

(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among Bigo and all other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between Bigo and all other segments.

(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Bigo All other Total US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues 357 699 1,056 Research and development expenses 3,231 3,418 6,649 Sales and marketing expenses (158 ) 96 (62 ) General and administrative expenses 766 1,416 2,182





JOYY INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Bigo All other Total US$ US$ US$ Operating income (loss) 57,965 (38,138 ) 19,827 Share-based compensation expenses 4,196 5,629 9,825 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 11,225 2,249 13,474 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 73,386 (30,260 ) 43,126 Net income from continuing operations 70,482 439,036 509,518 Share-based compensation expenses 4,196 5,629 9,825 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 11,225 2,249 13,474 Gain on fair value change of investments (367 ) (430,255 ) (430,622 ) Gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments - (223 ) (223 ) Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments - 26,679 26,679 Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative - (56,159 ) (56,159 ) Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value - 601 601 Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (1,415 ) (1,176 ) (2,591 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations 84,121 (13,619 ) 70,502

JOYY INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Bigo All other Elimination(1) Total US$ US$ US$ US$ Net revenues Live streaming 548,764 72,104 - 620,868 Others 27,365 15,543 (67 ) 42,841 Total net revenues 576,129 87,647 (67 ) 663,709 Cost of revenues(2) (369,437 ) (70,817 ) 67 (440,187 ) Gross profit 206,692 16,830 - 223,522 Operating expenses(2) Research and development expenses (17,828 ) (11,478 ) - (29,306 ) Sales and marketing expenses (91,836 ) (20,741 ) - (112,577 ) General and administrative expenses (9,353 ) (16,990 ) - (26,343 ) Total operating expenses (119,017 ) (49,209 ) - (168,226 ) Other income 1,208 4,069 - 5,277 Operating income (loss) 88,883 (28,310 ) - 60,573 Interest expenses (558 ) (3,264 ) 557 (3,265 ) Interest income and investment income 677 21,152 (557 ) 21,272 Foreign currency exchange (losses) gains, net (3,128 ) 945 - (2,183 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative - 4,024 - 4,024 Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments - (2,073 ) - (2,073 ) Gain on fair value change of investments - 13,106 - 13,106 Income before income tax expenses 85,874 5,580 - 91,454 Income tax expenses (2,543 ) (538 ) - (3,081 ) Income before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes 83,331 5,042 - 88,373 Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes - (20,288 ) - (20,288 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 83,331 (15,246 ) - 68,085

(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among Bigo and all other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between Bigo and all other segments.



(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Bigo All other Total US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues 1,318 654 1,972 Research and development expenses 3,526 2,285 5,811 Sales and marketing expenses 136 147 283 General and administrative expenses 1,250 1,210 2,460





JOYY INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)