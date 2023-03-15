CBP Officers Seize Fentanyl, Methamphetamine and Cocaine

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry intercepted approximately 121 pounds of methamphetamine, 30 pounds of fentanyl and 0.58 pounds of cocaine in the span of one week. Concealment methods included hidden compartments in vehicles and body carriers.

“Our dedicated CBP Officers continued vigilance in protecting the border achieves daily results”, said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. CBP Officers are faced with an array of smuggling attempts and concealment methods, yet they remain dedicated to disrupting the flow of dangerous narcotics from entering our country and reaching our communities.”

On March 8, at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry, Santa Teresa, New Mexico, CBP officers intercepted 111 pounds of methamphetamine. The narcotics were located following a non-intrusive inspection of a vehicle driven by 39-year-old male Mexican citizen.

On March 9, at the Ysleta Port of Entry, CBP officers intercepted .26 pounds of methamphetamine. The discovery was made following pat down search of a 27-year-old male, U.S. citizen who arrived via the pedestrian lanes. The methamphetamine was located around the thighs and groin area.

Later that same day at the Ysleta Port of Entry, CBP officers encountered two additional body carriers with a combined 0.58 pounds of cocaine and 1.72 pounds of methamphetamine. The individuals were both minors who arrived via the pedestrian lanes.

On March 12, at the Bridge of the Americas Border Crossing, CBP officers intercepted a mixed load of 26 pounds of fentanyl and 8.5 pounds of methamphetamine. The narcotics were located following a CBP canine and non-intrusive inspection of a vehicle driven by 19-year-old male Mexican citizen.

Bridge of the Americas mixed drug load of fentanyl and cocaine.

On March 13, at the Ysleta Port of Entry, CBP officers intercepted .09 pounds of fentanyl. The discovery was made following CBP canine and pat down search of a 32-year-old male, U.S. citizen who arrived via the vehicle lanes. The fentanyl was located around the groin area.

On March 14, at the Paso Del Norte Border Crossing, CBP officers intercepted .05 pounds of fentanyl. The discovery was made following CBP canine and pat down search of a 28-year-old female, U.S. citizen who arrived via the pedestrian lanes. The fentanyl was located within the vaginal cavity.

Later that same day at the Ysleta Port of Entry, CBP officers intercepted 2.65 pounds of fentanyl. The narcotics were located following a CBP canine search of a vehicle driven by 20-year-old male U.S. citizen.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and/or state and local authorities for prosecution.