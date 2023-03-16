State Bar Scandal Unfolds as it Conceals RICO Cases, Conduct of Kenneth J. Catanzarite, More Alleged Bribes in Real Time

Thomas V. Girardi, Kenneth J. Catanzarite Allegedly Among 700 Attorneys Using State Bar of California for Personal Enrichment Aided by Public Employees

OCEANSIDE, CA, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Via StopCorruptLawyers.com: On Friday March 10, 2023, “The State Bar of California Board of Trustees released today two redacted reports on its past handling of…attorney Thomas V. Girardi…in furtherance of the agency’s public protection mission and its commitment to transparency and accountability.” Los Angeles Times’ separate Girardi reporting cites “A judge’s affair with Tom Girardi, a beachfront condo, and a $300,000 wire from his firm.”

As this unfolds for The State Bar of California, Chairman Ruben Duran, and Thomas V. Girardi of Girardi-Keese, two U.S. Southern District of California court cases remain concealed from public scrutiny. Both cases allege violations of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (“RICO”) by The State Bar of California, its Chairman Ruben Duran (a partner of private law firm Best Best & Krieger), and multiple private and public California attorneys including Thomas V. Girardi and Kenneth J. Catanzarite. Kenneth J. Catanzarite of Catanzarite Law Corporation in Orange County, California is specifically alleged to engage in continuing conduct of similar veracity and harm as Thomas V. Girardi of Girardi-Keese using The State Bar of California, its Office of Chief Trial Counsel, Office of General Counsel, and public employee protection involving alleged bribery or coercion. Related conduct cited in the federal cases includes wire fraud convictions of other attorneys associated with The State Bar of California in Orange County, and racketeering convictions of an Orange County Superior Court clerk violative of 18 U.S.C. Section 1962(d) (RICO conspiracy). Orange County District Attorney's Office -- whose local jurisdiction includes Kenneth J. Catanzarite and Catanzarite Law Corporation of Anaheim -- was recently subject to an October 13, 2022 report from United States Department of Justice citing systemic violations of the Fourteenth Amendment to U.S. Constitution.

Members of the public and press can follow both federal cases alleging Girardi and Catanzarite corruption of The State Bar of California through CourtListener links available at StopCorruptLawyers.com (U.S. Southern District of California 3:22-CV-01616-BAS-DDL) (U.S. Southern District of California 3:23-CV-0164-BAS-DDL). Currently, The State Bar of California seeks wholesale dismissal of all claims – asserting through its Office of General Counsel that public/private lawyer Ruben Duran, The State Bar of California, Senior Trial Counsel Eli David Morgenstern, Assistant General Counsel Suzanne Grandt, and other State Bar employees are not subject to federal law – namely RICO, U.S. Constitution, or antitrust scrutiny – and are immune from any civil claim for any reason.

A RICO Case Statement available on the home page of StopCorruptLawyers.com filed in 3:23-CV-0164-BAS-DDL details the manner in which The State Bar of California allegedly commingles operations to defraud the public with lawyers like Thomas V. Girardi, Kenneth J. Catanzarite, Nicole Marie Catanzarite Woodward, Brandon Woodward, Tim James O’Keefe, Jim Travis Tice, David Lira, Keith Griffin, and approximately 700 others for profit.

Girardi was notoriously indicted on wire fraud charges in February 2023 after powerhouse law firm Edelson PC filed civil RICO allegations leading to a November 2, 2022 order by U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Durkin, calling Girardi’s conduct “unquestionably criminal” and a “stain on the legal profession.” Now, the State Bar itself faces RICO allegations in federal court with attorneys associated with Kenneth J. Catanzarite and Catanzarite Law Corporation.

Learn more about State Bar’s Kenneth J. Catanzarite alleged comparisons to Thomas V. Girardi at StopCorruptLawyers.com

In light of these two concealed federal cases alleging The State Bar of California is compromised by Girardi, Catanzarite, Duran, and public employees – press releases disseminated by the Board of Trustees for The State Bar of California may fail the purported purpose of “transparency and accountability.” Both federal cases (U.S. Southern District of California 3:22-CV-01616-BAS-DDL) (U.S. Southern District of California 3:23-CV-0164-BAS-DDL) name the U.S Attorney General seeking intervention by the United States to stop alleged public corruption at The State Bar of California shown partially through its own disclosures.

This press release is protected by the United States Constitution as free speech against alleged public corruption and California Civil Code of Procedure section 47 under the litigation privilege. StopCorruptLawyers.com is a website owned and operated by Justin S. Beck, the Plaintiff in the foregoing federal cases. Members of the public harmed by The State Bar of California can submit statements and evidence to StopCorruptLawyers.com. Information is being shared with the United States Department of Justice, Public Integrity Section (“PIN”), its Chair Corey Amundson, and other staff. A multi-district petition to the United States Congress is being organized for federal intervention, and Plaintiff seeks racketeering investigations against The State Bar of California under 18 U.S.C. Section 1968. This press release does not constitute legal advice. Plaintiff expressly disclaims liability from its publication for any reason.

