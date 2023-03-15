Greenberg Traurig's Kelly McNamee Named to Albany Business Review's 40 Under 40 List

Kelly L. McNamee, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Albany office, was recognized by the Albany Business Review as a 2023 "40 Under 40" honoree. The annual list highlights emerging leaders across the Capital Region who demonstrate business acumen, leadership skills, and community involvement, according to the publication.

ALBANY, N.Y., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kelly L. McNamee, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Albany office, was recognized by the Albany Business Review as a 2023 "40 Under 40" honoree. The annual list highlights emerging leaders across the Capital Region who demonstrate business acumen, leadership skills, and community involvement, according to the publication.

McNamee is a member of Greenberg Traurig's Litigation and Energy & Natural Resources Practices, and focuses on defending news organizations from newsgathering and publication-related claims, and represents major corporations that own and operate electric generating facilities.

A strong advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, McNamee has represented transgender clients in asylum proceedings and has published various pieces covering First Amendment and LGBTQ+ topics. McNamee is also actively involved in efforts to revitalize the Capital Region. She helped her wife turn a vacant space into a restaurant in Downtown Troy, creating a neighborhood meeting point and helping to catalyze downtown revitalization.

McNamee currently serves as co-chair for the Communications and Publications Committee of NYSBA and sits on the Board of Directors for Girls Inc. of the Greater Capital Region.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 44 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 250. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Christina O'Shea, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 212.801.6730, Christina.OShea@gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP