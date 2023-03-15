LEKE VR Received Nearly 100 Million Yuan in Series B Financing, Will Land in More Than 1,000 Franchise Stores

As early as 2015, LEKE VR began to explore the offline VR industry. Through the integration of VR hardware and VR software systems, it provides services to customers in more than 40 countries around the world, and has successively obtained investment from many well-known institutions such as Saifu Capital,Ourpalm, Hejun Capital.

Evan He, Founder and CEO of LEKE VR, said that in the early software and hardware service process, LEKE VR has accumulated more than 40 million customer payment data and user portraits, found that most of the current VR consumption habits exist in the field of parent-child interaction. The experience integrating technology and entertainment not only attracts young people, but also allows parents and children to enhance their relationship in the experience.

At the end of 2019, LEKE VR officially launched the franchise business mode of LEKE VR. At present, it has opened more than 400 VR stores in China, and it is expected to exceed 1,000 VR stores by the end of 2023. According to LEKE VR statistics, an average of 70% of the revenue of stores across the country comes from long-term payment by members, and 42% of members choose to renew after the balance in the card is exhausted. Many of them are parents who bring their children to experience VR together.

LEKE VR Franchise Mode is an integrated operation service mode covering project site selection, opening/staff training, marketing planning, games content update, software and hardware development, system upgrade, and equipment repurchase. The initial investment of a single store is about 300,000 to 400,000 yuan, and the average payback period is within one year.

In addition to support in terms of technology, products, content, marketing, etc. for store opening, LEKE VR also launched a series of policies to reduce the risk of opening a store. For example, if your store decides to close within three months, LEKE VR will recover all the hardware equipment at a 20% discount to reduce the risk of opening a store. If the revenue of the franchise store is not good, the official operators of LEKE VR will also lose the corresponding bonus, so as to bind LEKE VR and the franchise partner together to achieve risk sharing and benefit sharing.

How to bring interesting VR content to users is also the long-term exploration direction of LEKE VR.

At present, LEKE VR focuses on the field of children's technology and entertainment, focusing on family parent-child consumption and children's virtual reality experience. With the concept of "technology empowers entertainment, let love accompany children to explore the unknown world", it creates a comprehensive experience of technology and children's entertainment experience store.

After the operation in the past few years, LEKE VR has found that parent-child family customers are the main consumers of commercial complexes and community businesses at present. They have needs in terms of leisure and entertainment and education. They need a business form that is fun and interesting and can learn also. The chain VR experience store "LEKE VR Technology Entertainment Space" under LEKE VR meets such market needs. LEKE VR guides children to exert their imagination and creativity, explore the wonderful VR technology world, and make VR one of the important tools for children to learn.

"In the past few years of VR development, VR content was produced by small and medium-sized manufacturers. At present, a new industry explosion period has ushered in. We have also signed Ultraman,Super Wings,Balala little magic fairyand other popular IP. We will work together with developers to create high-quality content," Evan He said.

According to various data, China's VR/AR market exceed 80 billion yuan in 2022. Among them, the VR track is developing rapidly, and the continuous upgrading of VR headset has also allowed some users to start experiencing VR content at home. Evan He believes that the introduction of VR into the home is an inevitable trend in the future development of the industry. But this does not conflict with the current VR experience store. The VR experience store can provide a more immersive and differentiated virtual experience. This method provides a richer VR experience.

In the future, LEKE VR will continue to aim at the metaverse technology entertainment market, empower VR experience consumption upgrades, and bring immersive technology entertainment experience to more users.

