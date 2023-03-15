UPDATE: Attorney General’s Office Releases Additional Information in Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Deptford in Which Officer Was Wounded, Hospitalized

DEPTFORD — The Attorney General’s Office today released new information in the March 10, 2023 fatal officer-involved shooting in Deptford in which an officer was also injured.

The civilian who died during the encounter was previously identified as Mitchell Negron Jr., 24, of Deptford. The injured officer has been identified as Officer Robert Shisler of the Deptford Police Department.

According to the preliminary investigation, on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 12:38 p.m., Officer Shisler conducted a pedestrian stop on Delsea Drive in Deptford Township. The pedestrian was later identified as Mr. Negron. During the stop, a foot pursuit ensued and resulted in a struggle between Officer Shisler and Mr. Negron. Both individuals were shot in the area of Doman Avenue. Mr. Negron was pronounced deceased at the scene at approximately 1:01 p.m. Officer Shisler was transported to Cooper Medical Center in Camden. He is currently in stable condition. A Taurus .38 special revolver, which was not the officer’s service weapon, was recovered at the scene.

A 2019 law, P.L. 2019, c. 1, requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

###