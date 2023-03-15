Manhattan Neighborhood Network Celebrates New 509 West 38th Street Location
Mayor Eric Adams, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine and Others Attend Ribbon Cutting Event on March 15thNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN), a media learning, production, and distribution hub that promotes creative expression, independent voices and community engagement unveiled its new location today in Henry Hall, located at 509 West 38th Street in Midtown, Manhattan.
Mayor Eric Adams and other key city agency members were honored for their efforts in the launch of the facility during the morning’s ribbon cutting ceremony. “We have to push back on what is being fed to our neighborhoods, and MNN is a way of doing so. We must lift up all of our public access channels because you're going to tell the truth the way it is. You're not going to be using 'creative journalism' to try to find a way to distort the views and opinions and the realities that we are facing. The power of where we go lies in public media,” said Mayor Adams.
Adams was also joined by his Chief Advisor Chaplain Ingrid Lewis-Martin, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine whom he praised for eliminating the ‘bottleneck’ and who helped to get the project ‘across the finish line’. New York City Economic Development Corporation’s EVP Brinda Ganguly, City Council Members Shaun Abreu and Erik Bottcher also shared remarks regarding the importance of the new facility and what its presence will mean to the city neighborhoods.
Ribbon Cutting - https://vimeo.com/808359115
Ribbon cutting with gfx: https://vimeo.com/808358732
Photos by Rowena Husbands: https://photos.app.goo.gl/7XsXy453mL23cUBd6
The ceremony was produced by Bee Season Events.
MNN partnered with Kostow Greenwood Architects to build out 23,651 square feet located on the third and fourth floors in the mixed used building. The multimedia space will offer state-of-the art equipment open to all ages, races, ethnicities, national origins, sexes, sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions, faiths and religions, abilities, and regardless of socio-economic status.
“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of Manhattan Neighborhood Network’s new state-of-the-art facility that will give New Yorkers community access to high-quality and affordable media education. Through Build NYC, MNN was able to secure tax-exempt bonds to build-out and equip the new facility with modern production equipment, editing suites, classrooms, and office spaces,” said NYCEDC President and CEO Andrew Kimball. “Build NYC is constructing a stronger and more equitable future by supporting organizations that expand all New Yorkers' access to education, health services, and infrastructure. We look forward to working with future partners to establish critical connections for nonprofits and eligible businesses needed to succeed in the City.”
Dan Coughlin, President of MNN looks forward to continuing the organization’s 31-year history of providing a place for education, learning and quality productions for Manhattan’s diverse community.
MNN sold their previous location on West 59th Street to working with New York City’s Department of Homeless Services and non-profit social service provider Project Renewal in a unique transaction which will benefit homeless women who are also entrepreneurs. The West 59th Street project is considered a high-quality transitional housing facility with comprehensive on-site services provided by Project Renewal.
Established in 1992, MNN runs Manhattan’s public access TV channels, reaching some 500,000 cable subscribers in the borough. In addition, MNN offers MNN-FSTV, a partnership with independent media network Free Speech TV. MNN FSTV is available on Spectrum 1301 and FiOS 39.
MNN Offers:
Access to cutting-edge technology and facilities: Manhattan Neighborhood Network's new community media center on West 38th Street offers community access to state-of-the-art, professional-grade equipment and technology, including virtual studios, TV/Film/Virtual production cameras, lighting systems, editing suites, and broadcast studios. This unprecedented level of access bridges the digital divide by providing the tools and space community members need to produce high-quality media content and share their stories.
A home to the NYC Center for Media Education: Because access to high-quality media education should be affordable, accessible, and designed for all. The new NYC Center for Media Education offers in-person classes in state-of-the-art facilities with expert instructors. Small class size combined with hands-on learning and skill-building provides educational opportunities for personal and/or vocational development.
Diverse programming opportunities: The new community media center continues a rich tradition of programming opportunities for community members, including educational workshops, film screenings, talkbacks, and other community events. This dynamic and inclusive environment allows creatives of all types to come together both in-person and virtually to access the best of what New York City’s robust media ecosystem has to offer.
Collaboration and networking: The new media center provides a space for community members to collaborate and network with other creatives, including filmmakers, writers, editors, and producers. This creates opportunities for cross-disciplinary collaboration and fosters a supportive community of artists and creators where people from all backgrounds can come together to share their ideas and creativity.
Amplifying community voices: By providing a platform for community members to share their stories and perspectives, MNN's new media center helps to amplify diverse voices and narratives that are often marginalized or underrepresented in mainstream media. This promotes a more inclusive and equitable media landscape and empowers community members to shape the narratives that shape our society.
