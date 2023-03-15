Q-nomy Unveils cubu, the Latest Innovation in Customer Experience Management, at Partners Conference

cubu™ is an all-in-one customer journey management solution for businesses of all sizes, offered as a SaaS solution by Q-nomy.

Q-nomy, a global provider of customer journey management solutions, announced the launch of its latest product, cubu™, at its annual Partners Conference on March 15, 2023. Cubu is a revolutionary new product that combines appointment scheduling, customer flow management, and customer interaction management in one integrated solution.

Designed to streamline the customer journey and improve the customer experience, cubu is the simplest and most intuitive all-in-one solution on the market today. It is suitable for organizations of all sizes, from small and medium-sized businesses to large enterprise organizations.

cubu provides a single platform for managing all customer interactions, whether they occur in-person, over video, or through other digital channels. The product enables businesses to schedule appointments, manage customer flow, and interact with customers through digital signage, e-tickets, text messages, and other communication channels.

cubu also includes workflow automation capabilities, allowing businesses to automate processes and adapt to changing business needs with ease. The product's true omnichannel support and codeless automation of business processes make it a simple and smart way to manage customer engagement.

"We are excited to announce the launch of cubu, our latest innovation in customer experience management," said Eran Reuveni, Q-nomy's of Product and Business Strategy. "cubu is a game-changer for businesses looking to streamline their customer journey and improve the customer experience. With cubu, businesses of all sizes can manage all customer interactions in one place and automate their service processes with ease."

The launch of Cubu was presented to Q-nomy's partners during the company's annual conference, which took place on March 14-15 in Dubai.

About Q-nomy Inc.

Q-nomy is a leading software vendor providing solutions that optimize true omnichannel digital and physical business processes and customer journeys. Q-nomy helps global businesses and organizations to perform better by streamlining the customer journey in physical and online points of sale, service, and care. Q-nomy has over 1200 installations in five continents in healthcare, government, finance, telco, retail, and education organizations.

