Circuit of The Americas Nominated for Best Motorsports Race by USA TODAY 10Best

Austin, TX, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Circuit of The Americas (COTA) began February at #1 on Forbes' list of Best Formula 1 Races to Attend in 2023 and a month later is in the running to claim the Best Motorsports Race in the country.

USA TODAY 10Best ranks a variety of the country's top travel and lifestyle destinations, experiences, products, and more. A panel of subject experts and the USA TODAY and 10Best editorial teams collect the top 20 nominees and open voting to the public for four weeks. After votes are collected and tallied, the official Reader's Choice Awards are showcased on both sites to highlight top-notch attractions and businesses, as well as provide readers with trusted recommendations.

"We are honored to receive this nomination. The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas has become the largest festival weekend in all of U.S. Sporting Events because there is something for everyone. The race fans appreciate the incredible sightlines and track action, music fans love the shows, families appreciate the wide variety of fun activities, and campers love spending a trackside night under the stars. Just one ticket gives a guest more than 35 hours of celebration and racing competition, so the number of fans keeps growing—you have to see it to believe it." said COTA Founder and Chairman Bobby Epstein.

Nominated alongside races like the Daytona 500, Bonneville Speed Week, and Go Bowling at the Glen, the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas represents the only race from Texas.

Voting for Best Motorsports Race is now open and continues until Monday, April 10 at 11:59 a.m. EST. Fans can vote once per day per device for their favorite motorsports race. Vote for the F1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas!

###

ABOUT COTA: Circuit of The Americas is the premier destination for world-class motorsports and entertainment in the United States. Set on 1,200 acres in the rolling hills just outside downtown Austin, Circuit of The Americas has hosted the biggest names in racing, action sports and music since 2012. At its heart is a 3.41-mile racetrack that was designed to challenge the world's most exacting competitors while providing a thrilling spectacle for audiences.

Stay up to date on events, news and stories at the track by following Circuit of The Americas on social media: Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter

Attachment

Cady Chow Circuit of The Americas (512) 655-6282 cady.chow@thecircuit.com