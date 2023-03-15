Media Advisory - Government to make an announcement about preventing gun crime and violence in the Fraser Valley

MAPLE RIDGE, BC, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join Pam Damoff, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Member of Parliament for Oakville North-Burlington, on behalf of the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, to make an announcement to prevent gun violence in the Fraser Valley.

She will be joined by His Worship Dan Ruimy, Mayor of the City of Maple Ridge.

Following the announcement, Parliamentary Secretary Damoff and Mayor Ruimy will take questions from the media.

Date

Thursday, March 16, 2023

Time

8:30 a.m. PDT

Location

Greg Moore Youth Recreation Centre

Youth Lounge

11925 Haney Place

Maple Ridge, British Columbia

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada