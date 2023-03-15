Idaho Department of Commerce Announces IGEM Grant RecipientMar14

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Cody Allred

Idaho Commerce

208.334.2470

cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

BOISE, Idaho (March 14, 2023) – Idaho Commerce is pleased to announce the latest recipient of an Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) grant.

The IGEM Council awarded the University of Idaho $348,632 to assist industry partner, Aigen Inc. with research and development to build a plant phenotype database that will be used in synchronization with a proprietary solar-powered autonomous vehicle. This project will benefit Idaho’s sugar beet industry as well as other Idaho crops.

IGEM funds are awarded to Idaho public research universities to partner with industry leaders on research projects geared toward commercialization.

“This IGEM project capitalizes on the research strengths of Idaho’s land grant university – the University of Idaho,” Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey said. “It leverages UI’s expertise in agriculture and brings together Idaho’s agricultural leaders. This public-private research project could have a profound economic impact on Idaho’s sugar beet industry among other important crops.”

After this award, $390,596 remains available from the IGEM program this fiscal year to fund research projects commercializing innovations benefitting Idaho and beyond.

Please visit the IGEM website at igem.idaho.gov for program and application information.

###