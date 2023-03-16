Frost & Sullivan and Omni Interactions Publish Findings on the Growth of Gig Customer Experience

Gig CX provides unique advantages to companies including access to nationwide talent pools, improved customer satisfaction, and cost savings

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frost & Sullivan and Omni Interactions’ research shows that the acceptance of Gig Workers in the CX industry continues to rise post-pandemic. In 2023 the Gig Economy will be about 454. billion globally – a 17% increase over 2022. To present the results of the research survey, Frost & Sullivan Principal Analyst, Michael DeSalles and Omni Interactions CEO, Christopher Carrington published an exclusive on-demand series on the Gig Economy, its growth in the customer experience and call center industry, and the benefits Gig CX can provide to corporations.

“The Gig economy helps companies with today’s talent management challenges, especially agent sourcing. It’s a great model for increasing employee retention, training, engagement and career development,” said Michael DeSalles, Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Key findings from the survey:

- 7 out of 10 companies already use Gig Workers. Within 18 months, this is expected to increase to 9 out of 10 companies.

- Using Gig Workers is considered an essential part of operations for 30% of financial services and healthcare organizations and 20% of retail organizations.

- 1 out of every 3 financial services and insurance companies is accelerating their plans for outsourcing because of the current macro-economic environment. Other industries are following close behind.

"Millions of calls, emails, and chats are handled by Gig Workers across the country each day,” said Christopher Carrington, CEO and Managing Partner at Omni Interactions. "Compared to a brick-and-mortar model where you recruit in a 25 to 50-mile radius, with Gig CX you have no geographic limitations and can source more experienced workers.”

In the on-demand series, Michael DeSalles and Christopher Carrington discuss how companies are using the Gig Economy to their advantage by:

- Accessing nationwide talent pools

- Lowering costs of customer experience operations

- Improving customer satisfaction

"Omni Interactions solves many of today's current CX challenges with an innovative business model that combines automation with people-based support,” said DeSalles. “It is one of the industry's fastest-growing business process outsourcers (BPOs) with an incredible revenue growth rate because it utilizes AI, automation, and highly skilled brand ambassadors to provide on-demand, scalable, omnichannel customer experience at a lower cost. Omni Interactions customers are ditching their brick-and-mortar call centers for the future of people-based customer experience."

About Omni Interactions

Founded in 2016, Omni Interactions is the fastest-growing managed services provider of outsourced customer experience solutions. With over 120 years of combined C-suite experience providing work-from-home customer service solutions, Omni Interactions has developed a unique business model built around the gig economy and innovative cloud-based technology that empowers remote brand ambassadors to provide on-demand, scalable, omnichannel customer experience at a lower cost.