Helios Fairfax Partners to Host Investor Presentation on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 2:30 pm ET and Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 11, 2023 at 2:00 pm ET

TORONTO, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) (“HFP”) today announced it will host an Investor Presentation on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 2:30 pm ET in-person at the Delta Hotel, 75 Lower Simcoe Street, Toronto, Ontario, and virtually via live webcast. To register in advance and join the Investor Day webcast visit: https://hfpinvestorpresentation.can.chime.live/. On the day of the meeting please connect approximately 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the webcast to ensure participation.

HFP will also host its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 11, 2023 at 2:00 pm ET in-person at Lumi, 200 Bay Street, North Tower Suite 1600, Toronto, Ontario Canada and virtually via live webcast. To join the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders webcast visit: web.lumiagm.com/468254283. The virtual meeting user guide with instructions on how to register is available at www.heliosfairfax.com. On the day of the meeting please connect approximately 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the webcast to ensure participation.

Details are also available at: www.heliosfairfax.com

About Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation

HFP is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.

Contact Information

Neil Weber

Investor Relations

LodeRock Advisors

(647) 222-0574

neil.weber@loderockadvisors.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements may relate to the company's or a Portfolio Investment's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the financial position, business strategy, growth strategy, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividends, plans and objectives of the company. Particularly, statements regarding future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities of the company, a Portfolio Investment, or the African market are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements are based on our opinions and estimates as of the date of this press release and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following factors: geographic concentration of investments; financial market fluctuations; pace of completing investments; minority investments; reliance on key personnel and risks associated with the Investment Advisory Agreement; concentration risk in Portfolio Investments, including with respect to Class A and Class B limited partnership interests in the Portfolio Advisor and Helios Fund IV; operating and financial risks of Portfolio investments; valuation methodologies involve subjective judgments; lawsuits; use of leverage; foreign currency fluctuation; investments may be made in foreign private businesses where information is unreliable or unavailable; significant ownership by Fairfax and Principal Holdco may adversely affect the market price of the subordinate voting shares; emerging markets; South African black economic empowerment; economic risk; weather risk; taxation risks; MLI; and trading price of subordinate voting shares relative to book value per share. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the company’s annual information form dated March 22, 2022 which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the company’s website at www.heliosfairfax.com. These factors and assumptions are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors and assumptions that could affect the company. These factors and assumptions, however, should be considered carefully.

Although the company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.