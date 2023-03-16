Alabama Lender is Returning $13.1 Million
Alabama Ag Credit is returning $13.1 million of its 2022 net income to farmers and rural landowners in central and south Alabama.
Alabama Ag Credit’s strong financial results have allowed us to again return a significant portion of our net earnings to borrowers through the cash-back patronage program.”MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alabama Ag Credit is returning $13.1 million of its 2022 net income to farmers and rural landowners in central and south Alabama. Cash-back patronage checks will be mailed on March 23, 2023, and will be in the hands of the member-borrowers shortly.
— Doug Thiessen, President and CEO
Alabama Ag Credit is a financial cooperative that, for the past 17 years, has shared its success through its cash-back patronage program. They have returned more than $123 million to eligible member-borrowers since 2006. You can credit this to the Board of Directors' long-term capital management plan that prioritizes market interest rates and consistent patronage payouts while managing capital conservatively.
This is money that has gone into the pockets of local farmers and rural landowners to invest in their operations and families and to spend in their local communities.
“Alabama Ag Credit’s strong financial results have allowed us to again return a significant portion of our net earnings to borrowers through the cash-back patronage program. The cooperative model means we are motivated to maximize the value cooperative members receive, not profits for investors like other financial institutions,” Doug Thiessen, President and CEO.
This year’s cash-back patronage is more than 100 basis points – or a return of just over 1% of the interest borrowers paid in 2022.
Alabama Ag Credit is a member of the nationwide Farm Credit System and provides financing for farms, timber and forestry operations, agribusinesses, country homes, recreational land, and other rural property in 40 counties in central and south Alabama. The financing cooperative has offices in Demopolis, Dothan, Enterprise, Monroeville, Montgomery, Opelika, Selma, Spanish Fort, and Tuscaloosa. To learn more about Alabama Ag Credit click here.
