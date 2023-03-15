State Energy Office to hold public hearing March 27 on Weatherization Assistance Program Five-Year Plan

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality State Energy Office will hold a public hearing March 27 and accept public comments on the Weatherization Assistance Program’s five-year plan under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Members of the public are invited attend in person or online.

The Weatherization Assistance Program serves low-income and disadvantaged communities across the state by helping North Carolinians save energy, reduce their utility bills, and stay safe in their homes. On November 15, 2021, the President signed into law the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also referred to as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). Under the BIL, the state Weatherization Assistance Program was appropriated $89 million to expend over a five-year period. The Program is required by the United States Department of Energy to submit a five-year BIL plan that addresses specific requirements in order to receive the next 35% of the $89 million allocation.

In addition to the five-year plan, members of the public will also be able comment on the accompanying revised “Training & Technical Assistance Plan”, “Health & Safety Plan” and “Weatherization Installation Standard Work Specifications” proposed for adoption.

The public is invited to comment on the proposals and the associated regulatory impact analysis in-person at the hearing at 3:30 p.m., March 27 held in the first-floor training room at the DEQ Greene Square building. Sign up will be available upon arrival. The hearing officer may limit the length of oral presentations to accommodate the total number of speakers.

Event: Public hearing on the Weatherization Assistance Program’s five-year plan under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

When: 3:30 pm. Monday, March 27, 2023

Where: First-floor training room, Greene Square building

217 W. Jones St., Raleigh, NC 27603

Members of the public can also listen to the meeting online.

Virtual

Meeting Link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=mebbe3baee9f822a68d3c3ad5662bd399

Meeting Number: 2432 262 6136

Password: NCWAP (62927 from phones)

Join by Telephone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll

Access Code: 2432 262 6136

Public comment can also be provided by mail to the State Energy Office, 1613 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1613, or via email to seo.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov. For email comments, please type “Five Year Weatherization BIL Plan” in subject line.

The public comment period is open beginning March 16, 2023, through March 27, 2023. To be included in the hearing record, all comments must be postmarked, emailed, or received by the State Energy Office (if delivered in person) no later than March 27, 2023

Copies of the proposed plan may be downloaded at the following address: https://deq.nc.gov/energy-climate/state-energy-office/weatherization-assistance-program. Copies of the proposal may also be reviewed at the regional offices of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality located at the following cities:



Asheville (828) 296-4500

Fayetteville (910) 433-3300

Mooresville (704) 663-1699

Raleigh (919) 791-4200

Washington (252) 946-6481

Wilmington (910) 796-7215

Winston-Salem (336) 776-9800

For more information, contact Matthew Davis at (919) 397-9788.