SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) and Encourages UNVR Shareholders to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) (“Univar”) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.



Univar shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/univar-solutions/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

On March 14, 2023, Univar announced that it would be acquired by private equity firm Apollo at a price of $36.15 per share. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Univar investors will be cashed out of their investment position, and Univar’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation is focused on: (i) whether the transaction as structured is fair to Univar shareholders; (ii) whether Univar shareholders will be receiving sufficient monetary consideration for their shares; and (iii) whether Univar’s directors breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company to Apollo at $36.15 per share.

