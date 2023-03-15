Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of South Carolina relocating operations with new distribution facility in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of South Carolina (Southern Glazer’s), a leading wine and spirits distribution company, today announced plans to relocate operations to Lexington County. The company is investing $80 million to build a new, state-of-the-art distribution facility.

Southern Glazer’s is a leading distributor of beverage alcohol and a family-owned company, with operations in 44 states as well as the District of Columbia and Canada. In 2022, Southern Glazer’s was listed as one of Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity.

Relocating operations from Columbia to Saxe Gotha Industrial Park, Southern Glazer’s will build a new distribution facility that will ultimately replace the company’s current operations. The new Lexington County facility will help the company meet growing demand and better serve customers and suppliers in the market for the future.

QUOTES

“This investment will result in a truly world-class facility that is designed to continue to grow with our business over the long-term. In addition to industry-leading distribution capabilities to serve our valued customers and suppliers, the facility will feature updated offices and amenities that make it an even greater place for our employees to work. Kudos to our South Carolina real estate and leadership teams for collaborating with state, county and local stakeholders to make this great project a reality.”-Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of South Carolina General Manager Steve Baker

“Congratulations to Southern Glazer’s on relocating to a larger facility in South Carolina. We are proud they have found success in South Carolina and are building upon their momentum with a new distribution center.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are excited Southern Glazer’s chose to invest in Lexington County to accommodate their market growth. Congratulations, and we look forward to Southern Glazer’s continued accomplishments as a valued member of our state’s world-class logistics industry.”-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Lexington County is honored to announce the addition of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of South Carolina to our growing portfolio of companies located in the Saxe Gotha Industrial Park. With its new, state-of-the-art distribution center, the company will not only be delivering products to its customers but also opportunities for our skilled workers. We look forward to celebrating Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of South Carolina’s future home as the company expands its presence in our community.”-Lexington County Council Chairwoman Beth Carrigg

“We congratulate Southern Glazer's on their plan to build a new distribution center in Lexington County. The company joins an elite group of businesses that have experienced success and growth at the Saxe Gotha Industrial Park.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman Matthew Shaffer

FIVE FAST FACTS