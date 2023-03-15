Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Marks 100 Days in Office

HONOLULU, HI ̶ Today marks day 100 of Governor Josh Green, M.D.’s administration. Gov. Green became Hawaiʻi’s ninth governor on December 5, 2022 and has since managed to fully staff his office and cabinet.

“My team and I are very proud of what we’ve managed to accomplish in our first 100 days,” said Gov. Green. “When we took office, we promised to take bold action. Today we share some of these actions and we hope the people of Hawaiʻi see that this is a new beginning and a new path forward for our state—and we are just getting started.”

Here are a few of our major milestones:

We nominated a cabinet of qualified state leaders, led by Chief of Staff Brooke Wilson.

We sent more than 70 nominations for Advice and Consent with the Hawai‘i State Senate, including the Governor’s cabinet and several appointments to key boards and commissions.

We enacted an emergency proclamation on the floor of the State Legislature on our fifth day, helping address homelessness by streamlining construction processes, while ensuring that iwi kūpuna and significant cultural and environmental resources are protected.

We initiated the first neighbor island kauhale (tiny home villages), Kukuiola, on Hawaiʻi island in Kealakehe on the Kona coast.

We championed legislation to decrease the cost to access government documents and pledged to have a higher standard for public documents and government transparency.

We spearheaded a proposal to create a new Climate Impact Fund and are championing the State Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission to address climate change head on and protect and preserve our state’s natural resources.

We initiated a plan to address Hawai‘i’s high cost of living through our Green Affordability Plan (GAP), which provides historic tax relief for Hawai‘i’s residents.

We proposed 147 bills during our first legislative session.

We are engaging with diverse groups of people across our islands and beyond.

And we have taken decisive, executive actions on housing, homelessness, affordability, and climate change as promised.

The Governor also shared a video speaking about the accomplishments of which he is most proud.

