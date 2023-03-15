Clients Nominate 49 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys to Thomson Reuters Stand-out Lawyers Program

Clients nominated 49 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP to the Thomson Reuters Stand-out Lawyers list, part of its Stellar Performance Program that includes the Sharplegal study.

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clients nominated 49 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP to the Thomson Reuters Stand-out Lawyers list, part of its Stellar Performance Program that includes the Sharplegal study.

As part of the study, more than 2,000 senior legal buyers around the world were asked to nominate up to three lawyers they worked with in the previous 12 months who stood out to them. Those on the resulting list are named Thomas Reuters Stand-out Lawyers.

The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys, across 16 practices and 24 offices, were nominated by their clients as Thomson Reuters Stand-out Lawyers:

Attorney, Practice, Office

Joseph Agostino, Intellectual Property & Technology, New Jersey

Lee A. Albanese, Corporate, New Jersey

Drew M. Altman, Corporate, Miami

Emilio J. Alvarez-Farré, Corporate, Miami

Ian C. Ballon, Intellectual Property & Technology, Silicon Valley/ Los Angeles/ Washington, DC

Dennis J. Block, Mergers & Acquisitions/ Corporate/ Private Equity, New York

Scott J. Bornstein, Intellectual Property & Technology, New York

James N. Boudreau, Labor & Employment, Philadelphia

Francis (Frank) R. Bradley, Corporate, Houston

Timothy W. Bratcher, Banking & Financial Services, Atlanta

Heath J. Briggs, Intellectual Property & Technology, Denver

Joshua R. Brown, Intellectual Property & Technology, Orlando

Trevor J. Chaplick, Corporate/ Mergers & Acquisitions, Washington, D.C.

Jonathan H. Claydon, Litigation, Chicago

Joseph C. Coates, Litigation, West Palm Beach

Lori G. Cohen, Litigation, Atlanta

James J. DeCarlo, Intellectual Property & Technology, New Jersey/ Orlando

Laura E. Evangelista, Insurance, Albany

Joel Feldman, Trademark and Brand Management, Atlanta

Tiffany S. Fordyce, Labor & Employment, Chicago

Victor Manuel Frías, Corporate, Mexico City

Ernest Lamont Greer, Litigation, Atlanta

Michael J. Grygiel, First Amendment Litigation, Albany

Claudia Hard, Finance, Berlin

Mark Hichar, Gaming, Boston

Angelika Hunnefeld, Litigation, Miami

Kurt A. Kappes, Litigation – Trade Secrets, Sacramento

Fred E. Karlinsky, Insurance, Fort Lauderdale/ Tallahassee

Mark D. Kemple, Labor & Employment, Los Angeles

Candice E. Kim, Trademark and Brand Management, Los Angeles

Martin L. Lepelstat, Private Wealth Services, New Jersey

Kara L. MacCullough, Corporate, Fort Lauderdale/ Washington, D.C.

Mark I. Michigan, Corporate, Dallas

Adam S. Namoury, Corporate, New York

Philip I. Person, Labor & Employment, San Francisco

Laura Siegel Rabinowitz, International Trade & Customs, New York

Magan Pritam Ray, Benefits & Compensation, Silicon Valley

Marc M. Rossell, Corporate, New York

Win Rutherfurd, Corporate, Miami

David I. Schulman, Corporate/ Intellectual Property & Technology, Atlanta

Jeff E. Scott, Litigation, Los Angeles

Daniella Genet Silberstein, Corporate, Miami

Ronald G. Skloss, Private Equity, Austin

Libretta Stennes, Litigation, Minneapolis

Jena M. Valdetero, Data Privacy & Cybersecurity, Chicago

Jéan E. Wilson, Public Finance & Infrastructure, Orlando

William Wu, Energy & Natural Resources/ Mergers & Acquisitions, Tokyo

Paul G. Yakulis, Corporate, New York

David A. Zetoony, Data Privacy & Cybersecurity, Denver

According to Thomson Reuters, a firm with Stand-out Lawyers can "improve client satisfaction, strengthen their brand, increase client advocacy, enhance people engagement, grow share of wallet, and increase profits per partner."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 44 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 250. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

