Clients Nominate 49 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys to Thomson Reuters Stand-out Lawyers Program

Clients nominated 49 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP to the Thomson Reuters Stand-out Lawyers list, part of its Stellar Performance Program that includes the Sharplegal study.
NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clients nominated 49 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP to the Thomson Reuters Stand-out Lawyers list, part of its Stellar Performance Program that includes the Sharplegal study.
As part of the study, more than 2,000 senior legal buyers around the world were asked to nominate up to three lawyers they worked with in the previous 12 months who stood out to them. Those on the resulting list are named Thomas Reuters Stand-out Lawyers.
The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys, across 16 practices and 24 offices, were nominated by their clients as Thomson Reuters Stand-out Lawyers:
Attorney, Practice, Office
Joseph Agostino, Intellectual Property & Technology, New Jersey
Lee A. Albanese, Corporate, New Jersey
Drew M. Altman, Corporate, Miami
Emilio J. Alvarez-Farré, Corporate, Miami
Ian C. Ballon, Intellectual Property & Technology, Silicon Valley/ Los Angeles/ Washington, DC
Dennis J. Block, Mergers & Acquisitions/ Corporate/ Private Equity, New York
Scott J. Bornstein, Intellectual Property & Technology, New York
James N. Boudreau, Labor & Employment, Philadelphia
Francis (Frank) R. Bradley, Corporate, Houston
Timothy W. Bratcher, Banking & Financial Services, Atlanta
Heath J. Briggs, Intellectual Property & Technology, Denver
Joshua R. Brown, Intellectual Property & Technology, Orlando
Trevor J. Chaplick, Corporate/ Mergers & Acquisitions, Washington, D.C.
Jonathan H. Claydon, Litigation, Chicago
Joseph C. Coates, Litigation, West Palm Beach
Lori G. Cohen, Litigation, Atlanta
James J. DeCarlo, Intellectual Property & Technology, New Jersey/ Orlando
Laura E. Evangelista, Insurance, Albany
Joel Feldman, Trademark and Brand Management, Atlanta
Tiffany S. Fordyce, Labor & Employment, Chicago
Victor Manuel Frías, Corporate, Mexico City
Ernest Lamont Greer, Litigation, Atlanta
Michael J. Grygiel, First Amendment Litigation, Albany
Claudia Hard, Finance, Berlin
Mark Hichar, Gaming, Boston
Angelika Hunnefeld, Litigation, Miami
Kurt A. Kappes, Litigation – Trade Secrets, Sacramento
Fred E. Karlinsky, Insurance, Fort Lauderdale/ Tallahassee
Mark D. Kemple, Labor & Employment, Los Angeles
Candice E. Kim, Trademark and Brand Management, Los Angeles
Martin L. Lepelstat, Private Wealth Services, New Jersey
Kara L. MacCullough, Corporate, Fort Lauderdale/ Washington, D.C.
Mark I. Michigan, Corporate, Dallas
Adam S. Namoury, Corporate, New York
Philip I. Person, Labor & Employment, San Francisco
Laura Siegel Rabinowitz, International Trade & Customs, New York
Magan Pritam Ray, Benefits & Compensation, Silicon Valley
Marc M. Rossell, Corporate, New York
Win Rutherfurd, Corporate, Miami
David I. Schulman, Corporate/ Intellectual Property & Technology, Atlanta
Jeff E. Scott, Litigation, Los Angeles
Daniella Genet Silberstein, Corporate, Miami
Ronald G. Skloss, Private Equity, Austin
Libretta Stennes, Litigation, Minneapolis
Jena M. Valdetero, Data Privacy & Cybersecurity, Chicago
Jéan E. Wilson, Public Finance & Infrastructure, Orlando
William Wu, Energy & Natural Resources/ Mergers & Acquisitions, Tokyo
Paul G. Yakulis, Corporate, New York
David A. Zetoony, Data Privacy & Cybersecurity, Denver
According to Thomson Reuters, a firm with Stand-out Lawyers can "improve client satisfaction, strengthen their brand, increase client advocacy, enhance people engagement, grow share of wallet, and increase profits per partner."
